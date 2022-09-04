An investigator is hired to investigate allegations of gang sexual harassment involving 2003 World Junior Championship players.

Warning: This story contains sexual content that may cause concern to readers.

Hockey Canada is covering the costs of an independent investigator hired to investigate allegations that a group of men from the 2003 World Junior Hockey Team raped a woman in Halifax during a tournament nearly two decades ago.

As part of Hockey Canada’s stated plan to combat “toxic” behavior on and off the ice, a new “independent third party” system has been established to respond to complaints of sexual assault.

This new system hired Ottawa lawyer and sports investigator Jennifer White to find out what happened in 2003.

“My job is to reach factual findings regarding the allegations and determine if there has been a violation of any applicable Hockey Canada policies,” White wrote in an email to CBC News.

White’s website says she specializes in police matters and is hired by organizations to provide fact-finding work on allegations of misconduct.

Hockey Canada has been under intense public scrutiny since May over allegations of sexual harassment. The federal government has frozen funding for the organization, major donors have suspended their support, and a parliamentary committee is holding public hearings on the matter.

A man who reported watching a video of an alleged sexual assault in 2003 told CBC News that it shows two players entering a hotel room where about six other players stand naked and masturbate around a heavily drunk woman while one person penetrates it.

TSN first reported on the video and spoke to two other sources who said they saw the footage.

Team Canada was in Halifax in early January 2003 for the final; he took home the silver medal. Nearly all of his all-star line-up went on to play in the NHL, and some of them went on to have long careers there.

Halifax Police are also investigating. CBC News recently reported that Halifax police have been given the names of at least two team members who were allegedly involved and went on to play in the NHL.

WATCH | A man talks about the alleged sexual abuse against the world junior team: A man talks about the alleged sexual abuse of members of the World Junior Hockey Team in 2003. Warning: This story contains sexual content that may cause concern to readers. Disturbing details have surfaced about an alleged gang sexual assault by some members of the 2003 Canadian World Juniors hockey team. A man who recently gave Halifax police the names of two players who may have been involved says he saw footage of the alleged incident from nearly 20 years ago.

White said her mandate includes finding out what Hockey Canada knows and what steps she has taken to respond. According to her, White is writing a report for an independent third party hockey organization (ITP) that hired her.

Hockey Canada said that in order to make “the process as independent as possible,” it maintains a retainer agreement only with ITP, which is led by trial attorney and investigator Erin Durant and private lawyer Brian Ward.

Duran and Ward are acting as handlers and hiring investigators to investigate the cases, according to Hockey Canada.

“Hockey Canada has nothing to do with the selection of the investigator and has reimbursed ITP for the costs of the investigator,” Hockey Canada spokesman Spencer Sharkley said in an email to CBC News.

A separate criminal investigation is underway

On top of this new system, Hockey Canada directly pays for a separate investigation by prominent criminal defense firm Henein Hutchison into allegations of a separate gang sexual assault in London, Ontario involving members of the 2018 World Youth Team.

A public scandal erupted in Hockey Canada in May after a $3.5 million lawsuit filed by a woman who alleged that eight hockey players, including members of the 2018 World Youth Team, sexually assaulted her was settled. She claimed that in 2018, the players intimidated her, told her to shower after the alleged sexual assault, and told her to state that she was sober while they filmed the consent video. Her allegations were not proven in court.

Hockey Canada called Henein Hutchison for legal advice in 2018 after learning of the allegations and was advised to report it to the police, according to the law firm, which testified before a parliamentary committee.

The hockey organization then hired the same law firm for $287,000 to investigate the alleged sexual assault and identify any political issues, Hockey Canada told a parliamentary committee.

Although Hockey Canada is insured against sexual harassment claims, it has its own reserve fund, formed from hockey players’ registration fees, to pay for allegations it did not want to pursue through its insurance company.

Ottawa lawyer Paul Champ tweeted that this approach covered up the allegations and spared Hockey Canada the experience of “the insurance company investigating and taking the defence”. Hockey Canada executives said the organization did what they felt was best for the woman involved.

WATCH | Hockey Canada has paid 21 sexual harassment awards since 1989: Hockey Canada has paid 21 sexual harassment claims since 1989. Since 1989, Hockey Canada officials have said the organization has paid nearly $9 million in compensation to 21 people who have reported sexual harassment.

This was announced to the CBC by Minister of Sports Pascal Saint-Onge. House Athletes told her last week that they don’t “completely trust” third-party investigations if they are directly paid for by national sports organizations. According to her, the athletes felt that “the process was not independent enough.”

In response, the federal government provided $16 million over three years to establish the Office of the Sports Integrity Commissioner to combat abuse in sports. The office opened at the end of June with a mandate to independently oversee the complaints process, conduct preliminary investigations, and maintain a sanctions database.

The office is currently forced to dismiss complaints regarding Hockey Canada because the organization has not yet formally signed a contract with an ethics commissioner.

White is also on the list of investigators that the sports ethics commissioner can hire to investigate cases.

The Commissioner is contracted to carry out investigative work and currently has a temporary list of 12 investigators. The office said it plans to expand this list and make a permanent list later this month.

White is also on the New Brunswick Police Commission’s list of investigators and is on the province’s sex crime task force. She is also on the list of investigators for the Sports Dispute Resolution Center of Canada., according to her website.