Longtime Las Vegas Review-Journal investigative reporter Jeff German was found dead outside his home with multiple stab wounds, the paper revealed Sunday.

German, 69, was found dead on Saturday morning and police are still investigating his death. He worked as a reporter in Las Vegas for more than 30 years, joining the Review-Journal in 2010 after two decades at the Las Vegas Sun.

“The Review-Journal family is devastated by the loss of Jeff,” executive editor Glenn Cook said in a statement. “He was the gold standard of the news business. It’s hard to imagine what Las Vegas would be like today without him shining a bright light on a dark place after so many years.”

Police say German got into an argument with another man outside his home Friday night. Officials say they have “some” leads.

“The LVMPD applied its major case protocol to the homicide investigation Saturday,” the Las Vegas Police Department told the Review-Journal. “This brings together various resources to increase investigative efforts and apply a sense of urgency to the arrest of the suspect.”

“We are pursuing the suspect, but the suspect remains at large,” the spokesman said.

German’s report covers issues ranging from city inspection standards to the 2017 mass shooting at the Mandalay Bay Hotel. His final story concerned a case before the Nevada Supreme Court in which travel companies were suing hotel room taxes.

Police say his murder is an isolated incident.