An inside look at how Girl Scouts chose their next cookie flavor, Raspberry Rally.

Girl Scouts of the USA

A new Girl Scout cookie has joined the line. Meet the Raspberry Rally, which is called the sister of the legendary Thin Mint. Or is it a contender?

“We hope we hear some healthy competition from people — maybe a little Thin Raspberry Mint Rally,” Wendy Lu, chief financial officer of Girl Scouts in the United States of America, told NPR.

Usually, Girl Scouts release cookies with a new design, completely different from their predecessors. According to Lou, reimagining the cookie in the existing format is something new for them. But while Raspberry Rally could be compared to Thin Mint, Girl Scouts had yet to develop its flavor and inner color.

From concept to production, it takes about two years to introduce a new cookie for Girl Scouts. The Girl Scouts of the United States of America, or GSUSA, first do market research and get ideas from Girl Scout squads and cookie lovers. The company also researches consumer trends to find out what’s popular. Since berry flavors are currently popular, Lou said they figured raspberry cookies could be a hit.

After the research phase, GSUSA tests its cutting-edge ideas with Girl Scout cookie lovers. Once the organization knows what fans are interested in, they start working with their bakers on flavor and recipe development.

“It’s a little light and a little sweet, but not overpowering. […] You feel like you can eat 20 pieces,” Lu said.



Girl Scouts of the USA

The new cookie then goes through the naming process as well as final testing with an advisory group of Girl Scouts from around the country. to make sure it’s approved by the scouts. They helped pick the Raspberry Rally as the winner.

The Girl Scout slogan for this year is “Get Ready, Get Ready, Rally!” Lou said the annual event each troop holds to kick off cookie season is called a rally, but the word “rally” is also meant to celebrate the spirit of the community that comes together to support Girl Scouts.

The Raspberry Rally will be available exclusively online during the local cookie season, just like the rest of the Girl Scout Cookie line. The season varies throughout the country, but usually falls between January and April. According to the Girl Scouts website, profits from the sale of cookies stay put and fund activities and community projects for each troop.

There were many other types of cookies in development, but Lou said she couldn’t say what they were, as Girl Scouts might end up making them in another year. The Girl Scouts have been releasing new cookies every year for the past couple of years, and Lou said it’s not yet known how long they’ll be around.