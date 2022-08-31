New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

An Indiana police officer fighting for her life after she was shot during a traffic stop will be taken off life support Thursday, officials said.

Richmond Police Department said K-9 officers Sierra Burton, 28, will be taken off life support after doctors determined her injuries were “irreparable”.

“Sera will live on and continue to be a hero with her selfless gift of organ donation,” the department said in a Facebook post. “Officer Burton will continue to serve others even after her passing. Final arrangements for Officer Burton will be announced in the coming days.”

Burton, a four-year veteran of the department, was shot Aug. 10 while helping other officers make a traffic stop. In this stop, 47-year-old Philip M. Lee drove a moped.

Burton’s K-9 partner Brave did an open-air sniff around the moped and pointed Possible presence of drugs, Police said.

While the officers were speaking with Lee, he allegedly pulled out a firearm and fired several shots at the officers.

After Burton was hit, police said other officers opened fire. Lee fled the scene on foot, leading officers on a short chase before being apprehended. He was treated for gunshot wounds and taken to hospital.

Burton was airlifted to the hospital. At the time of the shooting, Burton had recently been promoted to the position of K-9 handler and was getting married the following weekend.

Fox News’ Stephen Soares contributed to this report.