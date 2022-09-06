New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Several people, including at least five children, were injured when a high-rise swing malfunctioned and fell to the ground at a festival in northern India.

The horrifying moment was caught on camera at the Dasara Fairground in Mohali city around 9:15 pm on Sunday.

Video of the accident shows the high-spinning ride slowly moving up the column. The swing stays at the top for a moment before free falling 50 feet. The swing crashes into the ground, causing many people to be thrown from their seats. Screams can be heard as the scene unfolds in front of terrified fairgoers.

Good Samaritans helped load injured riders into police vans as there were no ambulances at the Fairgrounds, a local outlet. NDTV reported. At least 16 people were injured and shifted to a civil hospital in Mohali, the outlet said.

An eyewitness said Hindustan Times Fairground bouncers threatened those who tried to help, and fair organizers “fled the scene.”

The attraction was supposed to end on August 31 but was recently extended to September 11.

The cause of the malfunction remains unclear at this time. The police have started an investigation and said that strict action will be taken against those responsible.

Mohali is located in the state of Punjab, about 160 miles north of New Delhi.