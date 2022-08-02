type here...
CANADA An "incident" involving a Canadian Snowbird aircraft at a...
CANADA

An “incident” involving a Canadian Snowbird aircraft at a northern British Columbia airport is reported.

By printveela editor

-

10
0
- Advertisment -


Officials confirmed that a Canadian military aircraft, the Snowbird, was involved in an “incident” at Fort St. John Airport, British Columbia, on Tuesday afternoon. (Olivia Stefanovich/CBC)

First responders were called to North Peace Regional Airport in Fort St. John, British Columbia on Tuesday afternoon to respond to what officials are calling an “aviation incident.”

A social media post at the Fort St. John International Air Show says the plane crashed during takeoff.

Major Trevor Reid, a Canadian Forces communications officer, confirmed on Tuesday that an incident involving a Snowbird aircraft had taken place.

He said two Snowbirds were in town for an air show over the weekend.

Reed said it was too early to say what caused the incident and the investigation is ongoing. It’s not yet clear how long the investigation will take, but he said the results would be made public.

According to Reid, the pilot was not injured.

The city of Fort St. John said in a statement that the airport fire department had extinguished the fire by the time firefighters arrived.

“Despite all the precautions taken, incidents happen and it is heartbreaking in the world of airshows,” the Fort St. John International Air Show said in a statement.

Officials are asking local residents to avoid the area as emergency crews continue to work.

Previous articleThreats force Michigan GOP to cancel planned Election Day event at Lansing pub
Next articleIdaho abortion law draws Justice Department lawsuit

Latest news

TOP STORIESprintveela editor - 0

Visiting Taiwan, Pelosi ended three decades of confrontation with China

WASHINGTON. In 1991, a trio of junior members of the House of Representatives on a bipartisan trip...
Read more
Entertainmentprintveela editor - 0

Marilyn Monroe Estate Defends Casting of Ana De Armas in Netflix’s ‘Blonde’

(CNN)Marilyn Monroe's estate is coming to the defense of Ana de Armas, after criticism...
Read more
US NEWSprintveela editor - 0

Suspected Indiana cop killer wrote song about killing officers and made FaceTime calls during chase: documents

off Video Fox News Flash Top Headlines for August 2 Here are...
Read more
Politicsprintveela editor - 0

Paul Pelosi accused of slurring speech, having drugs in system and handing over police privilege card during DUI bust

closer Video Fox News Flash Top Headlines on August 2 Here are...
Read more
- Advertisement -
Sportsprintveela editor - 0

Jaguars Trevor Lawrence, Travis Etienne missed the Hall of Fame game

closer Video Here are the top headlines from Fox News Flash....
Read more
Lifestyleprintveela editor - 0

Veteran NYC epidemiologist Lambastes takes aim at city’s PC monkeypox messaging, botched COVID-19 handling

closer Video Here's what the monkeypox outbreak means to the average American...
Read more

Must read

- Advertisement -

You might also likeRELATED
Recommended to you

Editor Picks

Must Read

Hot Topics

About Us

Printveela news is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the entertainment industry.

Contact us: contact@printveela.com

Follow Us

© Copyright - Printveela News