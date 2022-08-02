An “incident” involving a Canadian Snowbird aircraft at a northern British Columbia airport is reported.

First responders were called to North Peace Regional Airport in Fort St. John, British Columbia on Tuesday afternoon to respond to what officials are calling an “aviation incident.”

A social media post at the Fort St. John International Air Show says the plane crashed during takeoff.

Major Trevor Reid, a Canadian Forces communications officer, confirmed on Tuesday that an incident involving a Snowbird aircraft had taken place.

He said two Snowbirds were in town for an air show over the weekend.

Reed said it was too early to say what caused the incident and the investigation is ongoing. It’s not yet clear how long the investigation will take, but he said the results would be made public.

According to Reid, the pilot was not injured.

The city of Fort St. John said in a statement that the airport fire department had extinguished the fire by the time firefighters arrived.

“Despite all the precautions taken, incidents happen and it is heartbreaking in the world of airshows,” the Fort St. John International Air Show said in a statement.

Officials are asking local residents to avoid the area as emergency crews continue to work.