Harpeth Hall, Nashville, Tenn. An elite girls’ school in India has implemented a new policy to allow applications from anyone who identifies as female, not just biologically female.

In an email to parents, the school announced that it is implementing a new policy that allows biological males who identify as female to enroll in the school. OutKick reported. The email includes a “Gender Diversity Philosophy” document, which explains the admissions policy.

“Harpeth Hall is a girls’ school. The school culture is unique and distinct towards girls, with the combined use of student and female pronouns as girls and young women,” reads the gender diversity philosophy.

“Any student who identifies as a girl can apply to our school. Students who join and live in Harpeth Hall do so because our mission as an all-girls school aligns with them,” the document continues.

The document also states that a student who “desires to be identified as male or accepts s/he pronouns” may not be well served in Harpeth Hall.

Herpeth Hall is not the only historically all-girls school to begin identifying biological males as female. In 2016, Barnard College, an all-women’s college in New York City, “implemented a policy to consider for admission applicants who have continuously lived and identified as female, regardless of the gender assigned at birth.” The decision made Barnard the last of the traditional Seven Sisters Colleges to update its admissions policies.

Harpeth Hall dates back to 1865, and is an elite college-prep school for girls in grades 5-12. Notable alumni of the school include actress Reese Witherspoon and singer Amy Grant.

Harpeth Hall did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.