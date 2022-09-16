New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

The House could consider legislation as early as next week from Reps. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., and Joe Lofgren, D-Calif., to reform the way electoral votes are counted in presidential elections, a response to an earlier bill. President Donald Trump’s challenge to the 2020 election has sparked violent protests at the Capitol.

House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, D-Md., said Thursday the bill could come up for a vote on the House floor as early as next week. The two legislators had not introduced the bill as of Friday afternoon, but it has been clear for some time that the bill was in the works.

Both Cheney and Lofgren, who lost his primary election in August and will not return to Congress next year, sat on the House Select Committee that investigated the January 6, 2021 attack on the US Capitol. In July, two lawmakers hinted that legislation to amend the Electoral Count Act of 1887 was forthcoming.

“The Select Committee is considering legislative recommendations based on its findings regarding the January 6 attack and will share them soon,” the two lawmakers said. “These include a bipartisan approach to the Electoral Count Act.”

Lofgren also chairs the Committee on House Administration, and in January, that committee issued a report that made a series of recommendations that could be included in the bill.

One of those recommendations is to make it harder for members of Congress to raise objections to a given state’s electoral votes when they meet in joint session to count the votes. Under current law, only one legislator from the House and one from the Senate must object, and the Lofgren report recommended that one-third of all members of both the House and Senate must object.

Loughgren’s report called for language to reduce the role the vice president plays when counting electoral votes. It said that the Vice-President should not preside over a joint session of Congress and that there should be no policy talk in the process. That language reflected complaints from Democrats and some Republicans that former President Trump urged then-Vice President Mike Pence to challenge the election count.

The report added that the role of Congress is generally to accept the results of each state election and to raise and resolve important issues that arise by a supermajority vote.

Some of these reforms were introduced in July by Sens. Susan Collins, R-Maine, and Joe Manchin, DW.Va. Included in the introduced law. The bill clarified that the vice president’s role was “merely cabinet” and sought to raise the objection limit in a joint session of Congress.

This week, the House version of that bill was introduced by Rep. Fred Upton, R-Mich. and Josh Gottheimer, DN.J. But Hoyer’s comments on the floor this week suggest House leaders are waiting for Cheney and Lofgren’s bill.