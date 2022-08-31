New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

“Austin will become the first major American city to end homelessness,” said Austin Mayor Steve Adler in his final State of the City address on Aug. 25, eight years in office.

Tents have disappeared from downtown over the past year after voters reinstated Prop. B, which banned camping in public spaces, while many residents feel the city has removed the most vulnerable from public view.

For Jamie Hammonds of Austin, the issue is personal. He slept on the steps of a church near the state capitol and worked as a day laborer for about four months in 2013, saving enough money until he could pull himself out of homelessness.

Now, he says, the city is only glossing over the problem.

“They cleaned up the homeless camps in public view, but they managed to push the homeless back into the wild where you can’t see them,” Hammonds told Fox News Digital.

A big problem with the homeless crisis in Austin is transparency. No one knows how many people will be homeless in 2022. The last point-in-time count, a survey of people experiencing homelessness, was conducted in January 2020 and identified 2,506 homeless people. Last year the Austin Ending Community Homelessness Coalition (ECHO) estimated that about 3,160 people were homeless.

The lack of transparency prompted Hammonds to film the homeless crisis himself, posting photos and videos of dozens of homeless encampments across the city on Twitter. Creating a map Which shows the extent of the problem.

His project began earlier this year when he spotted a group of children wandering through a forest littered with trash and needles near the Great Hills in northwest Austin.

“I have a soft spot in my heart for kids, for one, and seeing kids in that mess really got to me,” Hammonds told Fox. “And the other part is the homeless, and just seeing them suffer.

Austin City Council candidate Clinton Rare blamed Mayor Adler and other city leaders for throwing money at the problem without clear solutions.

“[Adler] “They’re using the same playbook that they use in California, that they ignore the problem and they keep asking for more and more money every year,” Reyre told Fox News Digital.

Austin allocated $79 million to the homeless crisis in next year’s budget, including $4.8 million to clean up encampments.

That equates to $179 million the city has committed to combating homelessness in fiscal years 2019 to 2021, but questions have been raised about how efficiently those tax dollars are being used.

Council member Mackenzie Kelly requested an audit of the money spent on the homeless over the years, saying the city could not provide the full picture.

“There is no complete list of contracts and related costs for the city’s homeless assistance efforts, and due to limitations with available data, we were unable to determine the number of these contracts,” the city auditor wrote in a report last September.

For Austinites unaware of how bad the homeless crisis is, last week’s heavy rains washed away piles of trash from homeless encampments.

The Department of Watershed Protection has removed 168,000 pounds of waste from dozens of camps over the past year.

The problem has gotten so big that the city last week launched a homeless encampment management team, described as “a multi-departmental group that will coordinate the management of public spaces occupied by homeless encampments.”

This is just the latest initiative in a variety of ways Austin is trying to combat homelessness, including various departments, shelters and organizations that can provide temporary shelter to those in need.

For most people, the road to homelessness is blocked by drug addiction, which prevents them from gaining the momentum they need to get back on their feet.

“My situation was different because I was never a drug addict,” Hammonds said, contrasting his own experience with addiction problems he says most homeless people face.

“They might be able to take 50 people out of a camp on the street and bring them into transitional housing. They’re not going to stay there because they can’t do their medication there. They’re back on the street,” Hammonds said. “If the city doesn’t find a way to establish some kind of substance abuse program, this will never work.”

In addition to the personal problems of chronic homelessness, Austin is also going through an affordability crisis. The median home price in the state capital has nearly doubled over the past five years and is up 15.2% in the past 12 months alone, according to a Zillow analysis.

Mayor Adler acknowledged the problem in his State of the City address last week, saying Austin is “in the midst of a housing affordability and supply crisis.”

“It’s a big challenge and the city is fighting back,” Adler said. “Although it’s still not enough, last year Austin built more homes than any city in the country, in absolute numbers and even adjusted for population.”

While Austin needs more affordable housing, it doesn’t address the underlying problems many homeless people face, Reyre said. He argued that there is a greater need for temporary housing with access to public transportation so that the homeless can quickly access the services they need.

“That way we can focus on people who are actually homeless and help them get housing with a social worker,” said Reyre. “Do they already have the skills and we can get them into the workplace? Or do we need to give them vocational training so we can help them get back into the workforce and back on their feet, so they can be self-sustainable?”

