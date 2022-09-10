New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Chicago police are searching for a man caught on video trying to kidnap a 5-year-old girl — and offering her mother money for the child before trying to drag her away by the hair, authorities said.

The Chicago Police Department said Saturday that the girl and her mother were walking on the sidewalk of West Fullerton Avenue near North LeClair Avenue just before 12 a.m. Thursday.

He then struck up a conversation with the mother and offered her an unspecified amount of money for the child.

But the mother refused, at which point the suspect “attempted to grab/pull the juvenile towards him by the hair,” police said.

Mother and daughter were able to escape safely.

Investigators described the suspect as a Hispanic male with bright red hair and a thin beard, 20 to 25 years old, 5-foot-6 to 5-foot-7 inches tall and 150 to 160 pounds. He was wearing a black t-shirt, black cap and red shorts.

Police ask anyone with information related to the crime to call the Area Five Detective Bureau at 312-746-6554.