An armed man tried to breach security at an FBI office in Cincinnati.

By printveela editor

The entrance to the FBI headquarters in Cincinnati is shown on Thursday. Authorities said an armed man wearing a bulletproof vest attempted to force his way through a screening area in the field office, then fled and engaged in a firefight with law enforcement.

Liz Dufour/The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP


CINCINNATI – An armed man wearing a bulletproof vest attempted to enter security at an FBI field office in Ohio Thursday, then fled and engaged in a gunfight during a standoff with law enforcement, authorities said.

The confrontation at the FBI’s Cincinnati field office comes as officials warn of increased threats against federal agents in the days following a raid on former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida.

Federal officials said the man “attempted to sneak” into the visitor screening area at the FBI office and fled when he was confronted by agents. According to the Clinton County Office of Emergency Management, he was pursued on Interstate 71 and exchanged gunfire with police.

Authorities closed the Interstate in both directions as police remained at a standstill. No casualties were immediately reported.

Officials in Ohio blocked a mile radius near the Interstate and urged residents and business owners to lock their doors and stay inside.

According to several media reports, an FBI investigative team arrived at the office to investigate.

Threats against FBI agents and offices across the country have increased in recent days since federal agents executed a search warrant in Mar-a-Lago. On Gab, a social network popular with white supremacists and anti-Semites, users have warned they are preparing for an armed revolution.

Federal officials are also monitoring a host of other disturbing messages on Gab and other platforms threatening violence against federal agents. FBI Director Christopher Wray denounced the threats as he visited another FBI office in Nebraska on Wednesday.

“Violence against law enforcement is not the answer, no matter who you’re upset with,” Ray said Wednesday in Omaha.

The FBI also warned its agents on Wednesday to avoid protesters and ensure their security key cards “are not visible outside of FBI space,” citing a rise in social media threats to bureau staff and facilities. He also warned agents to be aware of their surroundings and potential protesters.

The alert did not specifically mention this week’s Mar-a-Lago raid, but attributed the online threats to “recent media reports of FBI investigative activity.”

