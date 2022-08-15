New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

An armed Arizona man last week detained a murder suspect who allegedly ran over another man with his car several times and held his head until police arrived.

Described by Emmanuel Reynoso Avila FOX10 Phoenix How he and his brother reacted Friday in Mesa after his neighbor, 63-year-old Christopher Heimer, was hit by a car and sent flying.

“I dropped everything I had and ran inside to get my gun [my brother] was calling first responders,” Reynoso Avila said. “Then I shot the ground toward the driver because [the suspect] After running him a second time, he was trying to leave the area.”

Hemmer was pronounced dead at the scene, the Mesa Police Department said.

Florida K-9 Takes Down Suspected Car Thief During Chase: ‘Get Him Out, Please!’

Police said officers responded just after 12:30 a.m. to several reports of someone intentionally using their vehicle to run over another person.

Police said a witness used his own gun to fire on the ground and prevent the suspect, identified as 61-year-old John Lagana, from leaving the scene until officers arrived to take him into custody.

After speaking with witnesses and reviewing surveillance footage, investigators said they determined Hemmer was walking on a sidewalk when Lagana veered off the road and struck him.

Lagana continued to drive down the sidewalk, according to authorities, hitting mailboxes and landscaping before turning around and speeding back toward Hemmer.

“Witnesses say Lagana went back onto the sidewalk, into the landscaping, and ran over Hemmer, who was already on the ground injured,” police said. “Lagana then exited his vehicle and struck Heimer multiple times in the head.”

Pennsylvania man accused of plowing into crowd, killing mother says he was tired of arguing with her: report

Then Reynoso Avila entered.

“At that moment, I aimed at him,” Reynoso Avila told the station. “Let him know I’m going to make sure he doesn’t get away, I’m going to shoot him if he tries to get out of the area he was in. I got him out of the car with my arms up and held him. He’s in there until the police come.”

Lagana was waiting for Hemmer in a vehicle outside the victim’s home, police said. Skid marks were found throughout the scene, where Lagana is believed to have accelerated while driving towards the victim.

Lagana told police that his ex-girlfriend lived with Heimer, the station reported, citing a police report. Further details were not immediately available.

Click here to get the Fox News app

Lagana was jailed on a charge of first-degree murder and held on $2,000,000 bond.