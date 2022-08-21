New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Authorities continued to search Sunday for an Arizona woman who went missing after being swept away by floodwaters in Utah’s Zion National Park.

National Park Service officials said rangers and members of the Zion Search and Rescue Team were searching for Jetal Agnihotri, 29, of Tucson, in the Virgin River area on Sunday.

He said Agnihotri was one of several hikers who were swept off their feet by water Friday afternoon in the Narrows near the Temple of Sinai in Zion National Park, located in southern Utah near the Arizona border.

All the climbers, except Agnihotri, found themselves on higher ground and remained stranded until the water level receded.

More than 20 Zion Search and Rescue Team members are working in and near the Virgin River area to search for Agnihotri, the NPS said. The NPS had no new updates as of Sunday afternoon when reached by Fox News Digital.

Meanwhile, officials at Carlsbad Caverns National Park in New Mexico said about 150 tourists were evacuated late Saturday night due to rising water. Park officials asked people at the visitor center to wait for hours due to flash flooding.

Recent heavy rains have caused many rivers and streams in New Mexico to reach historic flood levels not seen since the 1960s, officials said.

In Arizona, emergency crews on Friday rescued four hikers stranded in Sabino Canyon east of Tucson and rescued 41 students and staff from Marana from a school bus stuck in high water as the storm moved in.

More than 3 inches of rain fell on Saturday in the mountains northeast of Tucson, according to the National Weather Service.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.