A semi-truck rear-ended a school bus carrying students and staff on a field trip in Arizona Sunday morning, killing one student and injuring six others, according to Holbrook Indian School and the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

The crash happened shortly before 9:30 a.m. on I-40 near Sanders, Arizona, about 60 miles east of Holbrook, where the field trip began.

The school bus had slowed down due to a near-miss when a semi truck rear-ended it and pushed it into the van, DPS said.

A child died in this accident. At least six people were injured, four of them seriously.

Students and staff from the Holbrook Indian School were on their way to Window Rock, the capital of the Navajo Nation.

“This is a very sad day for the Holbrook Indian School community,” the school said in a statement.

“Our concerns now are with our parents and families as we support them and grieve with them. We ask for your patience and respect as we work through this as a school community, and we ask for your prayers on behalf of everyone affected by this tragedy. .”