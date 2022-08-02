An Arizona official denied the review counted 282 dead voters

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich said Monday that his investigators found just one dead voter after a thorough review of findings from a 2020 election bias review that allegedly found 282 ballots cast in the names of deceased people.
A Republican attorney general running for the US Senate in Tuesday’s primary found it even more infamous. A review conducted last year. The review was led by an inexperienced firm called Cyber Ninjas, and supporters of Donald Trump largely believe the election was stolen from him.
“Our agents investigated all of the people reported dead by Cyber Ninjas, and many were shocked when they were allegedly dead,” Branovich wrote in a letter to state Senate President Karen Phan, who used her subpoena power to obtain ballots, tabulators and What she called a “forensic audit” of election data and cyber ninjas.
For a proven incident, “the facts of the case did not support the prosecution,” said Branovich’s spokesman, Ryan Anderson. A dead person’s vote is not counted. He said none of the three criminal cases filed by the Attorney General against the dead voters were linked to the Cyber Ninjas investigation.
All other people listed by Cyber Ninjas as deceased were "identified as current voters," Brnovich wrote.
Combined with other reports of dead voters, Branovich’s election integrity unit investigated a total of 409 names and produced “only a few probable cases.”
Brnovich promised to legitimize the election soon after President Joe Biden’s victory, but later publicized his investigation. Cyber ninjas allegedly sought Trump’s endorsement for his Senate campaign. Trump eventually issued a scathing statement saying Branovich was not doing enough to advance his claims to endorse fraud and businessman Blake Masters..
Federal and state election officials and Trump’s own attorney general have said there is no credible evidence the election was tainted. Courts, including Trump-appointed judges, have flatly rejected the former president’s fraud allegations.
Cyber Ninjas’ review examined data, machines and ballots from Maricopa County, the state’s largest. It generates a report Experts described being riddled with errors, bias and flawed methodology. However, even that partisan review came up with a vote count that didn’t change the result, with Biden winning by 360 votes over the official tally.