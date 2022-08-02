An Arizona official denied the review counted 282 dead voters

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich said Monday that his investigators found just one dead voter after a thorough review of findings from a 2020 election bias review that allegedly found 282 ballots cast in the names of deceased people.

A Republican attorney general running for the US Senate in Tuesday’s primary found it even more infamous. A review conducted last year. The review was led by an inexperienced firm called Cyber ​​Ninjas, and supporters of Donald Trump largely believe the election was stolen from him.

“Our agents investigated all of the people reported dead by Cyber ​​Ninjas, and many were shocked when they were allegedly dead,” Branovich wrote in a letter to state Senate President Karen Phan, who used her subpoena power to obtain ballots, tabulators and What she called a “forensic audit” of election data and cyber ninjas.

For a proven incident, “the facts of the case did not support the prosecution,” said Branovich’s spokesman, Ryan Anderson. A dead person’s vote is not counted. He said none of the three criminal cases filed by the Attorney General against the dead voters were linked to the Cyber ​​Ninjas investigation.

Combined with other reports of dead voters, Branovich's election integrity unit investigated a total of 409 names and produced "only a few probable cases."

Combined with other reports of dead voters, Branovich’s election integrity unit investigated a total of 409 names and produced “only a few probable cases.”

Brnovich promised to legitimize the election soon after President Joe Biden’s victory, but later publicized his investigation. Cyber ​​ninjas allegedly sought Trump’s endorsement for his Senate campaign. Trump eventually issued a scathing statement saying Branovich was not doing enough to advance his claims to endorse fraud and businessman Blake Masters. .

Federal and state election officials and Trump’s own attorney general have said there is no credible evidence the election was tainted. Courts, including Trump-appointed judges, have flatly rejected the former president’s fraud allegations.

Cyber ​​Ninjas’ review examined data, machines and ballots from Maricopa County, the state’s largest. It generates a report Experts described being riddled with errors, bias and flawed methodology. However, even that partisan review came up with a vote count that didn’t change the result, with Biden winning by 360 votes over the official tally.