A Democratic member of the state House of Representatives who won his primary for the state Senate announced his resignation Friday, leaving no one on the ballot in his southwest Phoenix district.

Diego Espinoza defeated fellow House member Richard Andrade in the August primary for District 22’s Senate seat. The heavily Democratic district covers parts of Glendale, Phoenix, Avondale and Tolleson and draws no Republicans.

Espinoza said he accepted a job with the Salt River Project in community and government relations. He owned a restaurant in Tolson and served four terms in the House.

An extraordinary resignation is a write-in candidacy to fill the seat by election.

Andrade said he heard during the primary that Espinoza was considering taking the job and was “very disappointed” to hear he had dropped out.

“He’s not being true to the voters, knowing he’s going to do this,” Andrade said. “It shows that this is not the kind of leadership we need, that you’ve tricked voters into thinking you’re working for your community when in fact you’re working for your own interests.”

Andrade said he’s weighing his options and hasn’t decided whether he’ll mount a write-in campaign.

Although the Legislature is not in session, the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors will name an interim replacement, who will serve out the remainder of Espinoza’s term, which ends in early January when the new Legislature is sworn in.

By law, that replacement must be a Democrat.

Before running for his House seat, Espinoza served on the Tolleson City Council for 14 years. Andrade was a locomotive engineer.

Both were first elected in 2014 and were forced to leave the House due to term limits.