An appeals court signed off on a House committee’s request for Trump’s tax records

The House Ways and Means Committee may obtain former President Donald Trump’s tax returns from the Internal Revenue Service. A federal appeals court ruled 3-0 on Tuesday.

“With great patience, we followed the judicial process, and so far, our position has been confirmed by the court,” House Ways and Means Committee Chairman, Rep. Rep. Richard Neal, D-Mass., told USA Today in a statement. today. “I’m pleased that this long-awaited opinion makes clear that the law is on our side. When we receive compensation, we will begin our oversight of the IRS’s mandatory presidential audit program.”

Neal has sought Trump’s tax returns since mid-2019.

On Twitter, the committee said that Expect to receive requested tax returns and audit files “immediately”.

Home Committee Asked the Internal Revenue Service for Trump’s records in 2021 The request, which the committee described as “a clearly legitimate area for congressional investigation and possible legislation,” was to help evaluate the IRS’s presidential audit program. In July 2021, the Justice Department sided with the committee, saying it had “used sufficient reasons” for its request.

However, Trump and his lawyers have claimed that the request was intended to “single out” Trump because he is a “Republican and political opponent”.

Although the former president can appeal the ruling, his efforts to overturn the request have largely failed. In December 2021, a federal judge appointed to the bench dismissed his arguments in the case.

“Even if the former president is right on the facts, he is wrong on the law,” US District Court Judge Trevor McFadden, who was nominated by Trump in 2017, wrote at the time.

Trump’s lawyers argue that Congress is not seeking the tax returns of other presidents, but that those records are already in the public domain. Trump was the first presidential candidate in modern times not to release his tax returns.

The contents of Trump’s tax returns may contain potentially embarrassing information for the former president, USA TODAY previously reported.