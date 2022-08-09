type here...
Politics An appeals court signed off on a House committee's...
Politics

An appeals court signed off on a House committee’s request for Trump’s tax records

By printveela editor

-

5
0
- Advertisment -

The House Ways and Means Committee may obtain former President Donald Trump’s tax returns from the Internal Revenue Service. A federal appeals court ruled 3-0 on Tuesday.

“With great patience, we followed the judicial process, and so far, our position has been confirmed by the court,” House Ways and Means Committee Chairman, Rep. Rep. Richard Neal, D-Mass., told USA Today in a statement. today. “I’m pleased that this long-awaited opinion makes clear that the law is on our side. When we receive compensation, we will begin our oversight of the IRS’s mandatory presidential audit program.”

Neal has sought Trump’s tax returns since mid-2019.

On Twitter, the committee said that Expect to receive requested tax returns and audit files “immediately”.

Home Committee Asked the Internal Revenue Service for Trump’s records in 2021 The request, which the committee described as “a clearly legitimate area for congressional investigation and possible legislation,” was to help evaluate the IRS’s presidential audit program. In July 2021, the Justice Department sided with the committee, saying it had “used sufficient reasons” for its request.

However, Trump and his lawyers have claimed that the request was intended to “single out” Trump because he is a “Republican and political opponent”.

Although the former president can appeal the ruling, his efforts to overturn the request have largely failed. In December 2021, a federal judge appointed to the bench dismissed his arguments in the case.

“Even if the former president is right on the facts, he is wrong on the law,” US District Court Judge Trevor McFadden, who was nominated by Trump in 2017, wrote at the time.

Trump’s lawyers argue that Congress is not seeking the tax returns of other presidents, but that those records are already in the public domain. Trump was the first presidential candidate in modern times not to release his tax returns.

The contents of Trump’s tax returns may contain potentially embarrassing information for the former president, USA TODAY previously reported.

Previous articleRed Sox pitcher Chris Sale will miss the rest of the season after breaking his wrist in a bicycle accident
Next articleWoman says she passed out from pain during a 19-hour wait in the Windsor emergency room before learning she had cancer

Latest news

US NEWSprintveela editor - 0

Texas nurse charged with 6 counts of manslaughter in LA crash, firefighter involved in 13 previous wrecks: Prosecutors

off Video Los Angeles car crash kills six, including pregnant woman and...
Read more
Politicsprintveela editor - 0

Flashback: Some Democrats who praised the Mar-a-Lago raid have previously accused Trump of trying to ‘weaponize’ the DOJ.

closer Video President Trump knew about the FBI Mar-a-Lago raid while in...
Read more
Sportsprintveela editor - 0

Grandfather, grandson and niece killed in Texas golf cart accident

closer Video Here are the top headlines from Fox News Flash....
Read more
Lifestyleprintveela editor - 0

The 2023 Honda Pilot has been revealed if you can find it

closer Video Review: 2023 Honda HR-V The 2023 Honda HR-V is larger...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must read

- Advertisement -

You might also likeRELATED
Recommended to you

Editor Picks

Must Read

Hot Topics

About Us

Printveela news is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the entertainment industry.

Contact us: contact@printveela.com

Follow Us

© Copyright - Printveela News