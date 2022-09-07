New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

An American tourist was killed by a shark while on vacation in the Bahamas, according to local authorities.

A 58-year-old woman was out snorkeling with her family when she was fatally attacked by a bull shark.

According to Reuters, “family members further reported observing a bull shark attacking the female,” police said. The tour company employees and family members ran to save the woman.

The victim, a Pennsylvania resident, was taken to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead. Police said she sustained injuries on her upper body.

The woman and her family were passengers on Royal Caribbean’s Harmony of the Seas cruise. According to Royal Caribbean International, this is an independent shore excursion.

The incident happened on the island of Green Cay, half a mile from Rose Island – where a 21-year-old American woman died in a shark attack in 2019.

Royal Caribbean International confirmed the incident to Fox News Digital.

“Royal Caribbean International is providing support and assistance to the guest’s loved ones during this time,” a spokesperson told Fox News Digital. “Harmony of the Seas is currently on a 7-night cruise that departs Port Canaveral, Fla. on Sunday, September 4.”

The incident comes a month after an 8-year-old British boy was attacked by three nurse sharks in the Bahamas.

“My son could have been murdered,” said Michael Downer, the boy’s father. “It’s like a scene from Jaws.”

Reuters contributed to this report.