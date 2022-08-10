New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

An American woman visiting Paris, France, was raped by a homeless man in a public toilet near Notre Dame Cathedral early last Sunday, prosecutors told the Daily Mail.

According to the outlet, the suspect is a 23-year-old man from North Africa.

“The American woman was walking along the banks of the Seine with her partner late on Saturday night when she went into a toilet block,” an “investigating source” told the Mail. “It’s well lit, and there were a lot of people around, but the woman’s partner had been inside for a long time and it was causing concern.”

When he went in to check on her, he heard her crying and later realized she was being attacked in a stall, the Mail reported. She then managed to escape, while he and other women present held the suspect until the police showed up and arrested him.

The suspect claimed he “had a consensual arrangement with the woman,” the source told the Mail, denying any wrongdoing. But after interrogation, a case of rape was registered against him and he was kept in custody.

The victim, who is 27 years old, was treated for injuries at a hospital in eastern Paris. She and her boyfriend have since returned to the US, but she is cooperating with French authorities.

According to the Guardian, the alleged incident took place at 1am on Sunday. The area near the river Seine is known to be bustling with tourists and locals day and night.