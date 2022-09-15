New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

The shocking defeat of one of the world’s best chess players led to accusations of cheating and has rocked the sport for the past few weeks.

Magnus Carlsen, the 31-year-old chess grandmaster who was unbeaten at the Sinquefield Cup, lost to American Hans Niemann last week, ending the top-ranked chess player’s 53-game winning streak. After the loss, Carlson tweeted that he was withdrawing from the tournament hosted by the St. Louis Chess Club.

“I have withdrawn from the tournament. I have always enjoyed playing at @STLChessClub, and hope to return in the future,” he wrote, adding a link to a 2020 video of soccer manager Jose Mourinho, who later famously said. Match, “I’m in big trouble if I talk.”

Nieman, 19, immediately faced accusations of cheating — from a wireless vibrating anal bead to a vibrating shoe, according to multiple reports. Tesla CEO Elon Musk He also added to the controversy with his own tweet, saying that Nieman had something in his hip during the match. Professional sports also suggested something like this.

Neiman denied cheating in an interview with the Chess Club.

“I’ve never cheated in an over-the-board game. That’s the worst thing I can do: cheat in a tournament with prize money,” he said, via KSDK-TV .

“You know my dream came true. I lived my dream for one day killing Magnus and then this all happened.”

Tony Rich, executive director of the St. Louis Chess Club, told the station that anti-cheating measures have been put in place for the tournament. According to the Guardian, Nieman was also questioned before the match.

According to the International Chess Federation ratings, Niemann was ranked 49th in the world with a rating of 2688. Carlson was number 1 with 2861 ratings.

Nieman finished seventh in the competition.

The young chess player was also banned from Chess.com and disinvited from the Global Championship, according to the Guardian. Nieman was banned for cheating on the website, the website told the New York Post.

“We have reached out to Neiman to explain our decision to privately remove him from Chess.com and our events. We have shared with him detailed evidence about our decision, including information that contradicts his statements. [about] The amount and seriousness of the fraud he committed on Chess.com,” said a spokesperson for the website New York Post.

Both the players are set to participate in the Julius Baer Generation Cup this weekend.