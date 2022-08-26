type here...
Politics An amended affidavit used to obtain a Mar-a-Lago search...
Politics

An amended affidavit used to obtain a Mar-a-Lago search warrant has been released

By printveela editor

-

4
0
- Advertisment -


Police stand outside the entrance to former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate on August 8, 2022 in Palm Beach, Fla.

Wilfred Lee/AP


Toggle caption

Wilfred Lee/AP

Police stand outside the entrance to former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate on August 8, 2022 in Palm Beach, Fla.

Wilfred Lee/AP

The affidavit used by the FBI to obtain a warrant to search former President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home has now been made public. A redacted version of the document was released by the Federal Court this afternoon.

This story will be updated.

Previous articleUN ‘scheduled’ to visit Russian-controlled nuclear plant forced off grid: Ukraine updates
Next articleFauci warns against monkeypox outbreak predictions; The situation has been compared to the HIV/AIDS epidemic

Latest news

Sportsprintveela editor - 0

Bills punter Matt Ariza not subject to NFL personal conduct policy amid rape allegations: report

closer Video Here are the top headlines from Fox News Flash....
Read more
Lifestyleprintveela editor - 0

Conservative group drops six-figure claim over left’s ‘war on children’

closer Video Fox News Flashes Top Headlines on August 26 Here are...
Read more
CANADAprintveela editor - 0

Rest in Peace Cream Cheese Liberté: Montreal bagel lovers mourn the end of their favorite shmear

Popular Liberté cream cheese pulled from shelves16 hours agoDuration 2:03Bagel lovers in Montreal are mourning the end of...
Read more
Politicsprintveela editor - 0

OnPolitics Special Edition: Six Months of Russia’s War in Ukraine

Hello, OnPolitics readers!it is Ella And AmyWith a special edition of OnPolitics on Russia's war in Ukraine.The whole world...
Read more
- Advertisement -
Sportsprintveela editor - 0

The Timberwolves’ Taurean Prince was arrested at the Miami airport on a fugitive warrant

MIAMI (AP) — Minnesota Timberwolves forward Taurean Prince was arrested Thursday at Miami International Airport on a fugitive...
Read more
Politicsprintveela editor - 0

Justice Department issues revised Mar-a-Lago search affidavit

Share this article on Facebook. share this article on twitter Share this article by email Show additional share options Share this article...
Read more

Must read

- Advertisement -

You might also likeRELATED
Recommended to you

Politics

OnPolitics Special Edition: Six Months of Russia’s War in Ukraine

Hello, OnPolitics readers!it is Ella And AmyWith a special...
printveela editor - 0
Read more
Politics

Justice Department issues revised Mar-a-Lago search affidavit

Share this article on Facebook. share this article on...
printveela editor - 0
Read more
Politics

Trump raid search warrant affidavit unsealed: Read the document

closer Video...
printveela editor - 0
Read more
Politics

Read the (redacted) affidavit supporting the search for Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate

A federal magistrate in the Southern District of Florida...
printveela editor - 0
Read more

Editor Picks

Must Read

Hot Topics

About Us

Printveela news is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the entertainment industry.

Contact us: contact@printveela.com

Follow Us

© Copyright - Printveela News