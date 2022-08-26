An amended affidavit used to obtain a Mar-a-Lago search warrant has been released

Police stand outside the entrance to former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate on August 8, 2022 in Palm Beach, Fla.
Wilfred Lee/AP
The affidavit used by the FBI to obtain a warrant to search former President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home has now been made public. A redacted version of the document was released by the Federal Court this afternoon.
This story will be updated.