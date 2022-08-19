New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

An ambulance left Ben Affleck’s home in Georgia on Friday, hours before his and of Jennifer Lopez Wedding ceremonies.

A Liberty County ambulance is parked outside the Affleck estate. An ambulance transported the patient to a Savannah area hospital, according to the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office, People magazine reported.

According to the outlet, the patient — a juvenile — was alert, responsive and did not suffer life-threatening injuries. They were with a parent/guardian and were treated at the scene before being taken to hospital.

Affleck And Lopez is set to tie the knot again this weekend in three days of extravagant celebrations at his sprawling estate in Riceboro, Georgia.

The couple tied the knot in a surprise wedding in Las Vegas in July and are now celebrating with family and friends.