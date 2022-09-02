New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Jim Hultman loves classic motorcycles so much, he keeps one in the living room.

Dozens of others he owned lived upstairs from his storage garage in Alexandria, Minnesota.

The power company employee died earlier this year, leaving behind a stunning collection of bikes and sports cars that are being auctioned off under the watchful eye of his best friend, Bob Thomas.

Thomas told Fox News Digital that the two met when they moved to the area about 50 years ago and became fast friends over their love of old motorcycles.

Apollo 15 astronaut Jim Worden’s 1971 Chevrolet Corvette rediscovered and ready for restoration

Thomas was more interested in American Harleys and Indians, while Hultman preferred British bikes. He said they traveled all over the place to buy them, each having more than 100 at a time.

His father wouldn’t let him get a motorcycle when he was a kid

“When he was a kid his father wouldn’t let him have a motorcycle,” Thomas said. “So when he can buy them for himself, wow.”

They each started selling them a few years ago, but still had more than 50 at the time of Hultman’s death.

There are Triumphs, BSAs and Royal Enfields from the 1950s and later, along with some American and Italian machines.

Although one is his favorite, the 1957 Ariel Square Four has a place of honor next to his TV.

Even Thomas has one on his TV and it has an unusual history. The 1965 Harley-Davidson Panhead was originally a Kansas City police motorcycle that was stolen from the force and recovered. The department’s policy is not to return stolen vehicles to service, but the police sold it.

Here’s how much Tim Allen’s old custom Cadillac is worth

Thomas bought it 25 years ago from the owner, who said he lived only six months and was selling his collections to build a nest egg for his family.

In addition to the Hultman motorcycles, the block includes six sports cars. 1992 Ford Mustang Convertible, 2001 Porsche Carrera 911 Coupe, 1968 Jaguar E-Type Roadster, 1990 Lotus Esprit, 1990 Ferrari 348 and 2003 Ferrari 575 Maranello.

Click here to get the Fox News app

Bids are accepted online only by VanDerBrink Auction, but an open house is scheduled for Sept. 4. On September 20, the winners were victorious.