An all-black, all-female American Airlines crew departs Dallas to honor the memory of Bessie Coleman.

In honor of Bessie Coleman’s 100th birthday, first black woman to earn a pilot’s licenseAmerican Airlines operated a flight from Dallas with an all-black and female crew.

From pilots and flight attendants to crew members and maintenance technicians, women managed and took charge of every aspect of the flight from Dallas to Phoenix. The airline hosted Bessie Coleman, Aviation All Stars last week to celebrate the anniversary of Coleman receiving his pilot’s license in 1921.

“She boldly broke down barriers in the world of aviation and paved the way for many to follow,” the airline said in a statement. news release.

To honor Coleman’s legacy, her great-niece Gigi Coleman was invited on an American Airlines flight to honor Coleman’s legacy, the airline said.

“I’m grateful to American Airlines for giving us the opportunity to highlight my great aunt’s accomplishments in aviation,” Gigi said in an interview. video American Airlines reported.

Airlines have said they are deliberately trying to diversify the flight deck as black women are “noticeably underrepresented in the aviation industry” – black women currently make up less than 1% of the commercial aviation industry.

Coleman, born in Atlanta, Texas in 1892, received her international pilot’s license in June 1921 from the Fédération Aéronautique Internationale. according to PBS.

In later years, Coleman used her influence to encourage other African Americans to fly, even refusing to hold airshows in places where African Americans were not allowed.

Coleman died on April 30, 1926, at the age of 34, while preparing with another pilot for an air show that was to take place that day. At 3,500 feet, a loose wrench got stuck in the controls, causing the plane to crash, according to PBS. Coleman, not wearing a seatbelt, crashed to his death.