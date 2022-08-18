An Alabama Republican group has apologized after posting a picture of the Ku Klux Klan on Facebook

An Alabama Republican group has apologized after using a picture of an elephant that contained imagery related to the Ku Klux Klan.

The Lawrence County Republican Party posted an image of the familiar GOP elephant on Facebook, but the white spaces between the cartoon elephant’s legs look like members of the KKK in hoods.

Shannon Terry, an official at the Republican establishment, apologized for the image in another Facebook post, saying it was found through a Google search.

“A Google search image of the GOP elephant was used and later found to contain hidden images that do not represent the views or beliefs of the Lawrence County Republican Party. The picture was changed soon after. As chairman I take full responsibility for the mistake,” Terry said in the post.

picture Appeared in a 2020 article in Mother Jones Outlet.

Terry, a member of the Lawrence County Board of Education, said in a statement to USA TODAY Thursday that he will not be stepping down from his position on the board.

“I look forward to continuing to strive to give every student in Lawrence County the best opportunity to succeed,” he said.

“I regret the mistake that was made, and it was just that – an unintended mistake. The picture posted by me on a political Facebook page is not done with any malicious or malicious intent. Once aware of the negative part of the picture I immediately changed it and followed up the next day with an apology/complaint,” he added in the statement.

Alabama State House Minority Leader Anthony Daniels, a Democratic legislator from Huntsville, Alabama, criticized the use of the image, Tweeting “Shame on the Lawrence County Republican Party for this disgusting image,” Tuesday.