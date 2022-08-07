New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

An Alabama city has fired its police department after texts surfaced on social media about officers joking about slavery.

“This has torn this community apart,” City Council member Corey Abrams said at a council meeting Thursday, according to the Associated Press. “It doesn’t matter what color we are as long as we are treated right by people.”

Abrams’ comments Vincent, Alabama Mayor James Lattimore confirmed that Vincent Police Chief James Shrigley and Assistant Chief John L. Goss was fired after text messages he allegedly sent to city police officers included jokes about a pregnant slave.

“What do you all call a pregnant slave?” someone identified only as “752” asked in the text message.

An anonymous respondent returned the “?” In one message and “?? a second, before “752” responded with “BOGO buy one, get one free.”

After the text surfaced on social media, Lattimore on Tuesday said “appropriate action has been taken” against the officer accused of being behind the text. As of Thursday, the city council had voted to disband his police department.

Officer Lee Carden, the only officer employed by the city, resigned shortly after the vote to disband the department.

The text included the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office on Friday, vowing to stand with the city and provide “emergency law enforcement-related services to the citizens of (Vincent) during this time.”

As of the 2020 census, the city, located in central Alabama, has a population of just under 2,000.

The City of Vincent’s website includes a section with information about the city’s police department, but the page was blank as of Sunday.

A Fox News request for comment from the city was not immediately returned.