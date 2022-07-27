An additional 786,000 doses of monkeypox vaccine will soon be available in the United States

As monkeypox spread — more than 3,500 cases have been confirmed in the United States so far — vaccine appointments across the country were quickly canceled and long lines formed at clinics offering the shots.

FDA and HHS officials said Wednesday that they have accelerated an inspection of a monkeypox vaccination facility in Denmark, and that more vaccine is expected to arrive in response to the outbreak. HHS expects about 1.9 million doses to be available in 2022, with an additional 2.2 million doses in the first half of 2023.

Bavarian Nordic, a company that manufactures Geneos vaccines, a statement The drug product was also approved by EU regulators, and the company “is now permitted to distribute drug products manufactured at its own sites in the US and EU markets.”

Who is eligible to be vaccinated?

A two-dose Jynneos vaccine is available for people at high risk of monkeypox: those who have been identified as close contacts of a person diagnosed with monkeypox, who have had sex with a partner diagnosed with monkeypox in the past 14 days. , and who have had multiple sexual partners in the past 14 days in an area where monkeypox has spread, according to the CDC.

The vaccine helps protect against monkeypox when given before or shortly after exposure. Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told CNN’s New Day on Tuesday that the U.S. needs to change its monkeypox vaccine policy to reach more people at risk of infection rather than responding to monkeypox outbreaks.

“With this spread, it’s very clear that there needs to be a balance now between the vaccines available to those who have been clearly exposed and those who are at risk,” Fauci said.

“What you want to do is strike a balance between vaccinating those who are clearly infected, but going beyond that.”

Anyone can be Sick from monkeypox , but the CDC says that more than 99% of monkeypox cases in the US are among men who have sex with men. Monkeypox is not a sexually transmitted disease, but it can be spread through close, skin-to-skin, physical contact with items such as sheets or towels used by someone with monkeypox.

Symptoms begin within three weeks of exposure to the monkeypox virus and last two to four weeks. The virus usually causes a rash with sores that can be extremely painful.

Fauci said on Tuesday that he did not think it was necessary to vaccinate the entire population against monkeypox, although “obviously, you can leave the door open to any possibility” if monkeypox becomes more widespread.