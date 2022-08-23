New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

The University of Texas at Austin is offering a new class this fall, and it’s all about music icon Taylor Swift.

Elizabeth Scala, professor of English, will be teaching a freshman class at the university this fall. It will be taught to first-year undergraduates in the Liberal Arts Honors program.

The Taylor Swift-focused course is titled “Literary Competition and Context—The Taylor Swift Songbook.”

The class “introduces literary studies and research methods that use @taylorswift’s songwriting as a basis for teaching a variety of skills,” according to a UT English Department Facebook post.

“Swift is a brilliant and talented songwriter, and her writing skills are what drew me to her,” Scala told the Austin American-Statesman.

Swift isn’t the only famous student musician in the great state of Texas this year. News of the new Swift course comes shortly after the announcement that Texas State University will offer a Harry Styles course in spring 2023 titled “Harry Styles and the Cult of Celebrity: Identity, the Internet, and European Pop Culture.”

Swift, the “Beloved” singer, attended New York University’s graduation in May 2022, where she received an honorary doctorate of fine arts degree and addressed the graduating class. The Clive Davies Institute at the university started a course on Swift in January which ran until March.