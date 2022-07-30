New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Amy Grant Back home and recovering from her bike accident on Wednesday, the artist decided to postpone her August concert dates.

Grant, 61, was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center on Wednesday, where she was treated for abrasions and cuts after falling off her bike while riding with a friend. representative of “Baby Baby” singer Speaking to Fox News Digital, Grant was wearing a helmet and hit a pothole at the time of the accident.

A spokesman for Grant said she was in stable condition and remained in the hospital overnight Wednesday and Thursday as a precaution.

Per doctor’s orders, Grant was advised to postpone her August concert dates in Knoxville, Chattanooga and Johnson City, Tennessee, and Wilmington, North Carolina. A spokesperson confirmed that the concerts will be rescheduled for April and June 2023.

Amy Grant underwent surgery to correct a heart condition she’s had since birth, the spokesperson said

“All tickets will be honored on the new show dates,” a spokesperson told Fox News Digital. “There are no other changes to her tour schedule at this time.”

Grant’s cycling accident came two years after she underwent open-heart surgery to correct a heart condition she was born with, but only recently discovered.

The Christian singer was diagnosed with partial anomalous pulmonary venous return, or PAPVR. Poor blood circulation through the chambers of the heart. She confirmed her surgery in June 2020.

“I think women put their health on the back burner,” Grant said on “Good Morning America” ​​in February of last year.

“Like, oh, my kids, my grandkids, my work, my spouse. All those things and we need a gift for each other. So even if you go, ‘Oh, I’ve got nothing on the radar,’ get someone else to check it out.”

Grant and her husband Vince Gill, 65, have been married for more than 20 years. Six-time Grammy winner With popular crossover pop hits like “Baby Baby,” “Every Heartbeat” and “That’s What Love Is For.”

Grant has sold more than 30 million albums, including her five-time platinum 1991 record “Heart in Motion,” which introduced her to a large pop audience.