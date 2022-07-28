New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Singer Amy Grant was hospitalized after a bike accident in Nashville on Wednesday.

Grant, 61, was taken to Vanderbilt Hospital, where she was treated for abrasions and cuts after falling off her bike while riding with a friend. representative of “Baby Baby” singer Fox News Digital told Fox News that Grant was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

A representative for Grant shared that she is in stable condition and remained in the hospital overnight Wednesday as a precaution. She will stay Thursday night for further observation.

Grant’s cycling accident came two years after she underwent open-heart surgery to correct a heart condition she was born with, but only recently discovered.

Amy Grant underwent surgery to correct a heart condition she’s had since birth, the spokesperson said

The Christian singer was diagnosed with partial anomalous pulmonary venous return, or PAPVR. Poor blood circulation through the chambers of the heart. She confirmed her surgery in June 2020.

“I think women put their health on the back burner,” Grant said on “Good Morning America” ​​in February of last year.

“Like, oh my kids, my grandkids, my work, my spouse. All those things and we need a gift for each other. So even if you go, ‘Oh, I’ve got nothing on the radar,’ get someone else to check it out.”

Click here to sign up for the Entertainment Newsletter

In early July, Grant was one of five recipients of this year’s Kennedy Center Honors. She will be honored at the Kennedy Center Opera House on December 4 in Washington DC.

Grant it shared a statement with the Kennedy Center after her recognition.

“Never in my wildest dreams would I have imagined receiving these prestigious Kennedy Center Honors,” she said. “Over the years, I’ve seen many of my heroes serenaded by colleagues and fellow artists, always moved by the ability of music and film to bring us together and see the best in each other.”

Click here to get the Fox News app

“I can’t wait to celebrate with my fellow honorees, friends and family. Thank you for expanding the circle to include all of us,” concluded Grant.

Grant and her husband Vince Gill, 65, have been married for more than 20 years. Six-time Grammy winner With popular crossover pop hits like “Baby, Baby,” “Every Heartbeat” and “That’s What Love Is For.” She has sold more than 30 million albums, including her five-time platinum 1991 record “Heart in Motion,” which introduced her to a large pop audience.