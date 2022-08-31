New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Amy Grant She is thankful for the support from her fans after her fatal bike accident in July.

Grammy Award winning singer And the songwriter took to Instagram to share a lengthy message of gratitude, thanking fans for reaching out and sending prayers.

There is a photo along with the message Grant sitting at a wooden table With a red mug in front of her as the sun streamed into the room.

“I want to thank everyone who has written me a note, sent flowers or gifts or said a prayer on my behalf,” Grant, 61, said.

Vince Gill honors wife Amy Grant on stage as he recovers from bike accident

“I’m in a month of recovery that has many unexpected hidden gifts.

“Having had similar experiences with recovery on the advice of my doctors and other friends, I want to gift myself with a much easier fall season.”

The “El Shaddai” singer made a statement at the end of her post, revealing that she wants to perform with artists Michael W. Smith and Smith. Husband Vince Gill During the Christmas season.

“I look forward to making music with Michael W. and Vince during the Christmas season. With deep appreciation and joy…. xo Amy.”

In early August, the artist’s team regretfully informed Grant’s fans that she would be postponing her fall tour dates in September and October.

Grant’s team stated that she needed “More time to recover from injuries and a concussion in a bicycle accident in Nashville on July 27, 20222.”

Her new tour dates have been changed from February 2023 to April 2023 and all previously purchased tickets will be honored.

Grant’s manager, Jennifer Cook, assured her fans The artist’s recovery is going smoothly.

“Amy is getting stronger every day. We wonder how fast she’ll recover, just like she did after heart surgery…” Cook announced.

“She wants to give 100% when she tours and unfortunately, we don’t think that will happen by the time rehearsals begin for the fall dates.”

Cook confirmed that the singer will continue with her annual “Christmas at the Ryman” residency with her husband, and thanked fans for their “well wishes and prayers since the accident.”