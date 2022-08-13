New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Amy Grant defers to her Remaining tour dates Friday as the singer recovers after falling off her bicycle in July.

“Friends, Amy needs more time to recover so we unfortunately have to postpone Amy’s previously scheduled tour dates in September and October. Injuries and a concussion “Injured in a bicycle accident in Nashville on July 27, 2022,” her team wrote in a statement.

Grant had previously postponed her August shows following the accident.

All the postponed dates will be rescheduled from February to April 2023, the statement said.

Vince Gill honors wife Amy Grant on stage as he recovers from bike accident

The “Baby, Bey” singer She was unconscious for about 10 minutes after she fell over a pothole. She was treated at the hospital for cuts and abrasions as well as a concussion.

“Amy is getting stronger every day,” Grant’s manager Jennifer Cook said in the statement. “We are amazed at how fast she will recover, just like she did after her heart surgery. However, although she is much better, we have made the difficult decision to postpone her fall tour to allow her to focus on her recovery and rebuild her strength. . She will give 100% when she tours. And unfortunately, we don’t think that will happen by the time rehearsals begin for the fall dates.”

Click here to sign up for the Entertainment Newsletter

“Amy would like to express her gratitude for the many well wishes and prayers that have been offered since the accident. She hopes the collective good influence has spread her way. Thank you.”

Her husband of 22 years, Vince Gill, and their daughter, Corina, sang Gill’s song “When My Amy Prayed” on stage at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium in Grant’s honor a week ago, and Gill told the audience that his wife was getting better every day. Facebook post from Grant shared Video from the concert Said.

Corina changed the lyrics to “When My Mama Prays”.

Gill told the crowd that he hadn’t performed the song recently “because of her accident and everything she was going through.” “I thought how sweet it would be for her little one to sing this song I wrote for her,” he said.

Click here to get the Fox News app

Grant will resume touring in November for a Christmas tour with Michael W. Smith and an annual “Christmas at the Ryman” residency with Gill.

Fox News’ Philip Nieto contributed to this report.