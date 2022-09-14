Amtrak cancels all long-distance trains: What travelers should know

If you’re planning to travel with Amtrak this weekend, it may be time to look for alternatives.

The national passenger rail carrier announced Wednesday that it will cancel trains on most of its long-distance routes starting Thursday in anticipation of a strike by freight railroad workers that could begin Friday.

“Amtrak is closely monitoring the ongoing freight rail – rail labor contract negotiations. The negotiations do not involve Amtrak or Amtrak employees. While we hope the parties will reach a resolution, Amtrak has now begun phasing out adjustments to our service. Beginning this week Potential freight rail service disruption at the end,” the operator said in a statement.

“These initial arrangements include the cancellation of all long-distance trains and may affect most state-supported routes. These arrangements are necessary to ensure that trains can reach their terminals before the disruption of freight railroad services if no resolution is reached in the negotiations. is

What am I entitled to if my train is cancelled?

According to Amtrak, it will try to notify travelers at least 24 hours in advance if their train will be canceled.

The railways will offer a full refund for any canceled trains or move the reservation to another travel date without charging any fare difference till October 31.

Which routes will be affected?

Amtrak plans to cancel all long-distance trains starting Thursday, including the Auto Train between Virginia and Florida and all of its other interstate routes. State-sponsored trains may also be affected once the strike begins, the railroad warns.

Trains on the Northeast Corridor between Boston and Washington, which is owned by Amtrak, are unlikely to be affected, and Amtrak plans to continue operating a full Acela schedule.

Will this affect passenger railroads?

Some passengers may also face the problem.

Metra, which operates commuter trains around Chicago, contracts with freight railroads for service on some of its lines. In a statement, Metra warns that some service will be restored Thursday, and all branches operated by Union Pacific and BNSF will be suspended Friday if a strike occurs. And the Virginia Railway Express in the DC area also warned on Twitter Possible interruptions.

Services from other operators around the country may be affected if they use freight railroad trackage, so it’s best to check with your local operator about what the strike might mean for your trip.

Why will the freight railway strike affect passenger trains?

Although Amtrak operates services across the country, it actually owns very few of the tracks it uses. Many of its trains outside the Northeast Corridor between Boston and Washington use lines that are controlled by freight railroads. Therefore, a worker strike at those railroads could affect Amtrak’s ability to operate in their region.

Freight rail workers have been negotiating a contract for three years, and the two largest unions have not endorsed terms in recent negotiations.