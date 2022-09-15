New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Amtrak has begun altering its schedule in anticipation of train service disruptions later this week. Loud strike.

“While we remain optimistic that the parties will reach a resolution, Amtrak has now begun phased adjustments to our service in preparation for possible freight rail service disruptions later this week,” Amtrak said in a statement. “Such a disruption could have a significant impact on the Intercity Passenger Rail ServicesBecause Amtrak operates nearly all of our 21,000 route miles outside the Northeast Corridor (NEC) on tracks owned, maintained and shipped by freight railroads.”

Amtrak said the adjustments were necessary to ensure “trains can reach their terminals before freight rail service is disrupted if negotiations do not resolve.”

Most trips on the Amtrak-owned Northeast Corridor (Boston – New York – Washington) will not be affected, and only a small number of Northeast Regional departures will be affected, Amtrak said.

Empire service between New York and Albany, Keystone service between New York and Harrisburg, the Amtrak Hartford line between New Haven and Springfield, Massachusetts, and the Downeaster between Boston and Brunswick, Maine, are expected to operate as scheduled.

For Thursday, however, all Amtrak long-distance trains have been canceled. For Thursday evening, Amtrak said the following state-supported frequencies have been canceled: Capital Corridor, Amtrak Cascades, Heartland Flyer, Illinois Service, Michigan Service, Pacific Surfliner (in part), Piedmont, San Joaquins, Springfield Service (North of Springfield) , and Virginia Service.

“Amtrak will notify affected and potentially affected customers of this situation, and will change the customer’s reservation to another travel date, waive any difference in fare for departures through October 31, or provide a full refund without cancellation fees upon request,” Amtrak said. “Service updates for Friday, Sept. 16 will be announced on Thursday.”

The schedule adjustment came after about 4,900 members of the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers District 19 voted to reject a tentative contract negotiated by the IAM leadership with the railroads, the union said Wednesday.

The IAM agreed to delay any strike by its members until September 29 to allow more time for negotiations and to allow other unions to vote.

The railroad is trying to reach an agreement with all of its other unions to avoid a strike before Friday’s deadline. The union is not allowed to strike before Friday under federal law governing railroad contract negotiations involving BNSF, Union Pacific, Norfolk Southern, CSX, Kansas City Southern and US operations of Canadian National.

