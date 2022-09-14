Amtrak canceled all long-distance trains ahead of a potential freight rail shutdown

Amtrak’s heavily used Northeast Corridor would be largely unaffected by the cancellation.

Labor Secretary Marty Walsh met with union and rail company leaders in Washington on Wednesday.

Two unions representing conductors and engineers oppose the companies’ contract proposal.

WASHINGTON – Amtrak said it has canceled all long-distance passenger trains scheduled for Thursday ahead of a possible freight rail shutdown as rail workers and freight companies remain at an impasse in contract negotiations.

The heavily used Northeast Corridor will largely avoid cancellation of passenger rail service, Amtrak said, and its high-speed Acela trips will remain on schedule. Amtrak also canceled several state-supported services for Thursday evening.

Although Amtrak is not a party to the labor dispute and does not carry freight, the move is more the result of lingering disagreements between freight rail unions and railroad companies ahead of a Friday negotiation deadline.

Railways are set to start halting shipments of crops immediately on Thursday, According to the Consumer Brands AssociationWhile the shipment of farm fertilizers has already been delayed this week.

At 12:01 a.m. ET Friday, a federally mandated “cooling off” period ends, opening the door for unions to walk the nearly 115,000 freight rail workers or for companies to lay off employees. Amtrak said it will only operate trains this week that have enough time to reach their final destination by the deadline.

A coalition representing six of the largest freight rail companies has reached an agreement with eight of 12 rail worker unions. The four holdouts include the two largest unions representing conductors and engineers, who have concerns about working conditions and strict attendance policies when workers are sick.

A national strike by railroad workers could threaten shipments of retail products, critical goods and raw materials at a time when inflation is already high, the US Chamber of Commerce said, and would be an “economic disaster.”

President Joe Biden has gotten directly involved, making direct phone calls to urge both sides to find an agreement. Labor Secretary Marty Walsh met with rail company executives and union leaders in Washington on Wednesday to help facilitate talks.

A Labor Department spokesman said the two sides were negotiating “in good faith” and were “committed to being at the table today.”

Amtrak officials said they will notify affected customers to offer refunds or reschedule canceled trips to another travel date, covering the difference in fares for all departures by Oct. 31.

