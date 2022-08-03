An amphibious tour bus crashed this morning into the gates of 24 Sussex Drive, the prime minister’s unoccupied official residence.

Etienne Cameron, co-owner of Lady Dive Tours in Ottawa, says the company is investigating an accident involving one of its vehicles. The driver was the only person on board.

Photos posted on social media this morning show the red Amphibus apparently swerved off the east side of Sussex Drive onto the pavement and crashed into a black metal fence outside the residence.

Amphibious tour bus crashed into the gates of the Prime Minister’s official residence (SHS)

Cameron says the accident happened during a routine “morning check” in which the driver takes the bus for a ride before the tourists board.

He says the company plans to take the bus to a mechanic and make sure everything is in order before it is used again.

Ottawa police say they received a call at 9:21 a.m. about a one-vehicle collision involving a commercial vehicle and confirmed that there were no casualties.