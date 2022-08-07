Among those killed in Gaza was a 5-year-old Palestinian girl.

Alaa Kadum, 5, was near her relative’s house in northern Gaza on Friday when an Israeli airstrike hit a nearby street without warning, killing her, according to the girl’s grandfather and a neighbor who witnessed the scene.
Hours later, Alaa was wrapped in a white shroud and adorned with a Palestinian flag, her face uncovered so that her relatives could kiss her on the forehead one last time before she was buried. A bright pink bow tied most of her hair back.
“She was an innocent little girl,” her grandfather said. “She launched rockets at the border? She was a child who wanted to see her whole life ahead of her.”
An Israeli military spokesman, Lieutenant Colonel Richard Hecht, said Alaa’s father, Abdullah Qadum, was a high-ranking Islamic Jihad commander, but did not say if he was the target of the airstrike. The family did not comment on whether he was associated with Islamic Jihad.
Alaa was among about two dozen people killed in two days of Israeli airstrikes on the Gaza Strip that began on Friday afternoon and continued through Saturday. Israeli officials said the strikes targeted the Palestinian Islamic Jihad, the second largest militant group in Gaza after Hamas.
Her father was injured in the same airstrike and is in critical condition, according to doctors at the hospital where he was being treated. According to the grandfather, Alaa’s brother was also wounded.
A senior Israeli military official who briefed reporters on Saturday said he was aware of reports of Alaa’s death, adding that any civilian deaths would be investigated.
Last year, at least 67 children were killed in 11 days of fighting between Israel and Hamas in Gaza. Two children were killed in Israel during the war.
Fadi Hanona provided a report from Gaza.