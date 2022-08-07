type here...
TOP STORIES Among those killed in Gaza was a 5-year-old Palestinian...
TOP STORIES

Among those killed in Gaza was a 5-year-old Palestinian girl.

By printveela editor

-

3
0
- Advertisment -


Alaa Kadum, 5, was near her relative’s house in northern Gaza on Friday when an Israeli airstrike hit a nearby street without warning, killing her, according to the girl’s grandfather and a neighbor who witnessed the scene.

Hours later, Alaa was wrapped in a white shroud and adorned with a Palestinian flag, her face uncovered so that her relatives could kiss her on the forehead one last time before she was buried. A bright pink bow tied most of her hair back.

“She was an innocent little girl,” her grandfather said. “She launched rockets at the border? She was a child who wanted to see her whole life ahead of her.”

An Israeli military spokesman, Lieutenant Colonel Richard Hecht, said Alaa’s father, Abdullah Qadum, was a high-ranking Islamic Jihad commander, but did not say if he was the target of the airstrike. The family did not comment on whether he was associated with Islamic Jihad.

Alaa was among about two dozen people killed in two days of Israeli airstrikes on the Gaza Strip that began on Friday afternoon and continued through Saturday. Israeli officials said the strikes targeted the Palestinian Islamic Jihad, the second largest militant group in Gaza after Hamas.

Her father was injured in the same airstrike and is in critical condition, according to doctors at the hospital where he was being treated. According to the grandfather, Alaa’s brother was also wounded.

A senior Israeli military official who briefed reporters on Saturday said he was aware of reports of Alaa’s death, adding that any civilian deaths would be investigated.

Last year, at least 67 children were killed in 11 days of fighting between Israel and Hamas in Gaza. Two children were killed in Israel during the war.

Fadi Hanona provided a report from Gaza.

Previous articleCuban oil facility fire kills 1, injures 121: Officials
Next articleGeorgia couple arrested for producing child sexual abuse material

Latest news

TOP STORIESprintveela editor - 0

China-funded Kenyan train problems

MOMBASA, Kenya. Fireworks exploded and confetti rained down in the seaside city of Mombasa as Kenya's president...
Read more
US NEWSprintveela editor - 0

Georgia couple arrested for producing child sexual abuse material

off Video Fox News Flash Top Headlines for August 6 Here are...
Read more
TOP STORIESprintveela editor - 0

Among those killed in Gaza was a 5-year-old Palestinian girl.

Alaa Kadum, 5, was near her relative's house in northern Gaza on Friday when an Israeli airstrike hit...
Read more
US NEWSprintveela editor - 0

Cuban oil facility fire kills 1, injures 121: Officials

off Video Fox News Flash Top Headlines for August 6 Here are...
Read more
- Advertisement -
Entertainmentprintveela editor - 0

Celebs share messages of support for Anne Heche after fire, hospitalization

closer Video Fox News Flash Top Entertainment and Celebrity Highlights Here....
Read more
FOOTBALLprintveela editor - 0

Two finals separated by the world, but the Lionesses’ victory was even sweeter

It should have been. Of course? Fifty-six years and one day after I was at Wembley...
Read more

Must read

- Advertisement -

You might also likeRELATED
Recommended to you

TOP STORIES

China-funded Kenyan train problems

MOMBASA, Kenya. Fireworks exploded and confetti rained...
printveela editor - 0
Read more
TOP STORIES

After China’s military spectacle, the chances of defeating Taiwan narrowed

China's 72-hour spectacle of missiles, warships and fighter...
printveela editor - 0
Read more
TOP STORIES

Biden faces conflicting demands following Griner’s sentencing.

WASHINGTON. Immediately after a Moscow judge sentenced...
printveela editor - 0
Read more
TOP STORIES

Maps: Tracking China-Taiwan Tensions

August 7,...
printveela editor - 0
Read more

Editor Picks

Must Read

Hot Topics

About Us

Printveela news is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the entertainment industry.

Contact us: contact@printveela.com

Follow Us

© Copyright - Printveela News