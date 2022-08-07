Among those killed in Gaza was a 5-year-old Palestinian girl.

Alaa Kadum, 5, was near her relative’s house in northern Gaza on Friday when an Israeli airstrike hit a nearby street without warning, killing her, according to the girl’s grandfather and a neighbor who witnessed the scene.

Hours later, Alaa was wrapped in a white shroud and adorned with a Palestinian flag, her face uncovered so that her relatives could kiss her on the forehead one last time before she was buried. A bright pink bow tied most of her hair back.

“She was an innocent little girl,” her grandfather said. “She launched rockets at the border? She was a child who wanted to see her whole life ahead of her.”