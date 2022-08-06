Among those killed in Gaza is a 5-year-old girl running to her father.

Alaa Kadum, 5, was at her grandfather’s house in the northern Gaza Strip on Friday when her father and another relative rode a motorcycle to a nearby mosque, according to a neighbor who witnessed the scene.

When she saw her father, Abdullah Kadum, Alaa ran to him, neighbor Amir Omar said. It was at this moment that Israeli aircraft struck nearby.

Hours later, Alaa was wrapped in a white shroud and carrying a Palestinian flag, her face uncovered so that her grieving relatives could kiss her on the forehead one last time before she was buried. A bright pink bow tied most of her hair back.