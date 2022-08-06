type here...
TOP STORIES Among those killed in Gaza is a 5-year-old girl...
TOP STORIES

Among those killed in Gaza is a 5-year-old girl running to her father.

By printveela editor

-

3
0
- Advertisment -


Alaa Kadum, 5, was at her grandfather’s house in the northern Gaza Strip on Friday when her father and another relative rode a motorcycle to a nearby mosque, according to a neighbor who witnessed the scene.

When she saw her father, Abdullah Kadum, Alaa ran to him, neighbor Amir Omar said. It was at this moment that Israeli aircraft struck nearby.

Hours later, Alaa was wrapped in a white shroud and carrying a Palestinian flag, her face uncovered so that her grieving relatives could kiss her on the forehead one last time before she was buried. A bright pink bow tied most of her hair back.

Alaa was among more than a dozen people killed in two days of Israeli airstrikes on the Gaza Strip that began on Friday afternoon and continued through Saturday.

Last year, at least 67 children were killed in 11 days of fighting between Israel and Hamas in Gaza. Two children were killed in Israel during the war.

The strikes targeted the Palestinian Islamic Jihad, the second largest militant group in Gaza after Hamas.

It was not clear if the strike that killed Alaa was aimed at men, a mosque, or another target. Ashraf Kadum, a relative who arrived at the mosque with Alaa’s father, and the imam of the mosque were also killed.

According to the Gaza Health Ministry, Alaa’s father is in critical condition. Her brother was also wounded.

Fadi Hanona provided a report from Gaza.

Previous articleMontana May Show How Electoral Offices Like Mark Zuckerberg Are ‘Addicted’ To Private Money, Report Finds
Next articleJorginho condemns Lampard to defeat

Latest news

US NEWSprintveela editor - 0

Kasturi questioned Biden’s efforts to free Griner while he was incarcerated in the United States for marijuana

off Video Fox News Flash Top Headlines for August 6 Here are...
Read more
Politicsprintveela editor - 0

Progressive groups took aim at the film over the decision to remove the interest tax loophole from Manchin’s bill

closer Video Cinema Dems join Manchin in supporting massive spending bill Congressman...
Read more
Entertainmentprintveela editor - 0

Timeline of Anne Hache’s car accident: How the star’s fiery accident landed her in dire straits

closer Video Fox News Digital captured video footage of actress Anne...
Read more
FOOTBALLprintveela editor - 0

Jorginho condemns Lampard to defeat

It wasn't the start of a new season or a new era for Chelsea's Todd Boly, but Thomas...
Read more
- Advertisement -
TOP STORIESprintveela editor - 0

Among those killed in Gaza is a 5-year-old girl running to her father.

Alaa Kadum, 5, was at her grandfather's house in the northern Gaza Strip on Friday when her father...
Read more
US NEWSprintveela editor - 0

Montana May Show How Electoral Offices Like Mark Zuckerberg Are ‘Addicted’ To Private Money, Report Finds

off Video New film claims Zuckerberg spent $400M to help Biden in...
Read more

Must read

- Advertisement -

You might also likeRELATED
Recommended to you

Editor Picks

Must Read

Hot Topics

About Us

Printveela news is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the entertainment industry.

Contact us: contact@printveela.com

Follow Us

© Copyright - Printveela News