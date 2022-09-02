Among the items seized from Mar-a-Lago are empty folders with classified banners

Toggle caption Miami Herald/TNS

A federal judge has thrown out a list of items seized by the FBI from former President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home during a court-authorized search last month. Read the list here:

The list includes US government documents with a Secret classification symbol; Documents and photographs without classification marks; magazines, newspapers and articles; documents with confidential, secret and top secret symbols; Empty folders with classified banners; Blank folders marked “Return to Staff Secretary/Military Assistants”; clothing/gift items; and books.

U.S. District Judge Eileen Cannon has not yet ruled on Trump’s request for a special master, saying she will issue a written order at some point. Over the weekend, a federal judge said she was willing to grant Trump’s request and the case was heard Thursday, but it’s unclear when that decision will come.

Law In the filing, the Justice Department disputed Trump’s claims on the Mar-a-Lago discovery