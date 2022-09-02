type here...
Politics Among the items seized from Mar-a-Lago are empty folders...
Politics

Among the items seized from Mar-a-Lago are empty folders with classified banners

By printveela editor

-

9
0
- Advertisment -


Former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Fla.

Miami Herald/TNS


Toggle caption

Miami Herald/TNS

Former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Fla.

Miami Herald/TNS

A federal judge has thrown out a list of items seized by the FBI from former President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home during a court-authorized search last month. Read the list here:

This latest development has some new details.

The list includes US government documents with a Secret classification symbol; Documents and photographs without classification marks; magazines, newspapers and articles; documents with confidential, secret and top secret symbols; Empty folders with classified banners; Blank folders marked “Return to Staff Secretary/Military Assistants”; clothing/gift items; and books.

U.S. District Judge Eileen Cannon has not yet ruled on Trump’s request for a special master, saying she will issue a written order at some point. Over the weekend, a federal judge said she was willing to grant Trump’s request and the case was heard Thursday, but it’s unclear when that decision will come.

In the filing, the Justice Department disputed Trump's claims on the Mar-a-Lago discovery

Law

In the filing, the Justice Department disputed Trump’s claims on the Mar-a-Lago discovery

Trump responded to DOJ filings about his request for a special master

Law

Trump responded to DOJ filings about his request for a special master

Previous articleThe funeral of the young Ontario hockey captain who collapsed during the tournament is scheduled for Tuesday.
Next articleBritish politician, women’s rights group calls out sports team after Hooters sponsors boys’ youth soccer club

Latest news

US NEWSprintveela editor - 0

Kristin Smart California trial juror cries as she testifies about suspicious burial in mud mess: report

off Video Kristin Smart Prosecutors have a decent case without a body:...
Read more
Politicsprintveela editor - 0

California state AG refuses to crack down on illegal fireworks causing wildfires, damage

closer Video Fox News Flash Top Headlines on September 2nd Here are...
Read more
Entertainmentprintveela editor - 0

Jessica Chastain shares footage from ‘life-changing’ trip to Ukraine showing displaced children and destruction

closer Video NSC Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby gave an update...
Read more
Sportsprintveela editor - 0

Phil Mickelson ‘very happy’ for PGA Players following announced changes

closer Video Here are the top headlines from Fox News Flash....
Read more
- Advertisement -
Lifestyleprintveela editor - 0

Argentine VP Cristina Fernandez escapes assassination attempt unscathed after gun misfire; The accused was arrested

closer Video Argentina's vice president narrowly escapes assassination attempt Argentine Vice President...
Read more
Entertainmentprintveela editor - 0

Dionne Warwick has fun being mistaken for Gladys Knight at the US Open

(CNN)first, Laverne Cox was mistaken for Beyoncé at the US Open. Now, two...
Read more

Must read

- Advertisement -

You might also likeRELATED
Recommended to you

Editor Picks

Must Read

Hot Topics

About Us

Printveela news is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the entertainment industry.

Contact us: contact@printveela.com

Follow Us

© Copyright - Printveela News