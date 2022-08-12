Among Democrats, Biden has had a string of recent victories. Can it help them in the mid-term?

Toggle caption The Washington Post/Washington Post via Getty Images

The Washington Post/Washington Post via Getty Images

For the better part of a year, the Democratic Division has been an impressive storyline.

Moderates and progressives have been unable to reach an agreement on President Joe Biden’s legislative agenda, West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin was the poster child for progressive angst, and the Biden base was struggling and suffering politically.

But that picture is beginning to change. The House is expected to pass a landmark piece of legislation on Friday and send it to Biden to sign into law. The Senate passed it over the weekend with Manchin’s help. It’s been a busy few weeks of legislative success for Democrats as the primary season turns to the midterm general elections.

What does this latest bill do?

It includes:

Nearly $370 billion for climate and energy priorities

Provisions allowing the Secretary of Health to negotiate the price of certain drugs covered under Medicare and set a cap on Medicare spending of $2,000 per year

3-year extension of Affordable Care Act subsidies

$5 billion drought fund

15% minimum tax on corporations earning $1 billion or more

1% excise tax on stock buybacks

politics The Senate gave a big boost to Biden’s agenda

The legislation, while falling short of what Biden originally proposed or what progressives wanted, is a big win for the White House and the party.

“Teddy Roosevelt got his square deal, FDR got his New Deal, Truman got his fair deal. I’ll call it Biden’s.” good said Joel Payne, a Democratic strategist and former leadership aide to the late Democratic Senate leader Harry Reid. “It’s a good deal for President Biden and the Democrats. And it’s something they can talk about in the next few weeks.”

Bill has ‘something to drive’

One piece of legislation won’t solve all of the Democrats’ (or Biden’s) problems. The president’s first midterms, Biden’s unpopularity, inflation at a four-decade high and gas prices, though they have fallen of late, are still high compared to most struggling to make ends meet.

The bill is also named the Inflation Reduction Act. Although the law’s impact on inflation may be negligible, according to the Congressional Budget Office, it’s a clear sign that the threat to what Democrats are saying is a major concern of Americans.

But Democratic strategists say it’s just a start.

“It gives you something to walk on,” said John Cote, a former senior adviser to Manchin.

economy Gas prices have cooled inflation, but many things still cost too much

He noted that Democrats’ inability to pass legislation late last year made it difficult for the party to deliver a strong message in Virginia’s gubernatorial campaign, for example.

“You want to run on your record when you’re in office,” Cote said, “and you want to go out there and say, ‘I did this. I helped you get this. I made your life better through this legislation. . . .’ “

It also adds to the momentum Democrats have been building over the past few months, said Lee Miringoff, director of the Marist Institute for Public Opinion, which polls for NPR.

“If you start connecting all the dots,” he said, “everything is going the Democrats’ way at this point, nothing has been going their way for a long time.”

In addition to passing the most recent legislation, Miringoff pointed to a Jan. 6 committee hearing that shook former President Donald Trump to his feet and a significant boost in Democratic enthusiasm after overturning the Supreme Court’s conservative majority. Roe v. crazy.

The midterm landscape has changed

Abortion-rights supporters won big on the ballot in Kansas last week because of the intensity surrounding the issue of abortion. That’s raising eyebrows among Republicans and giving Democrats hope they can stem a red tide in the House — and potentially hold the Senate.

politics How the 2022 midterms could change policy after the Kansas abortion vote

The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, a group tasked with trying to help Democratic candidates win House seats, showed the Supreme Court’s reversal, according to its data. Ro And linking it to Republicans has proven to be a “top-testing negative” offensive in competitive districts.

The DCCC has also launched multimillion-dollar ad campaigns to try to mobilize voters around the issue.

Strategists still expect Republicans to take control of the House, with gerrymandering, a historic precedent, and Democrats clinging to a narrow five-seat majority. But for any party to survive to fight another cycle, keeping the margin low is crucial.

What’s more, Democratic candidates are outpacing Biden’s approval ratings in a generic congressional ballot test that asks if voters could vote today, whether they would vote for a generic Republican or Democrat.

A more favorable landscape for Democrats — and some hard-right Republicans in a handful of key states — could have the most notable effect in Senate races. Democratic candidates are holding up well in states expected to be close, according to public and private polls, as well as campaign reports.



Toggle caption Ivan Vucci/AP

Ivan Vucci/AP

“Democrats are in a much better position than they ever imagined,” Miringoff said. “It doesn’t mean they’re going to win big, but if they hold where they are now and win a seat or two in the Senate, they could have easily done the deal six months ago.”

To cross the finish line, Democrats need to have their base fully on board

But to cross the finish line, Democrats need to have their base fully on board. Many progressives were deeply disappointed with Biden for not fighting back more boldly and for not following through on campaign promises like major climate initiatives and student loans.

The latest legislation was interpreted as a major victory by the left, and polls say it could be the difference between Democrats weathering losses in the House and holding the Senate — or not.

“Sometimes you have to take yes for an answer,” Cote said. “And I don’t think either side gets everything they want. But I think if you get 70% of what you want, that’s great. And you should be happy with that.”

This summer Biden moved from addressing gun violence, to billions to boost semiconductor manufacturing in the US, and now to a bipartisan legislative victory for this current law.

politics Biden signs semiconductor bill into law, even as Trump raid overshadows event

Each of those victories came, ironically, with Biden, a former longtime senator, whom Payne calls a “bystander president.”

“The reason why the bystander approach worked the last few weeks is because other players stepped up,” Payne said.

When the president is not involved and things don’t do Done, however, he said, it “could be very frustrating for parts of your alliance.” That’s why it’s critical, Payne said, to “get the politics of it right.” And that means the president and the White House are doing a good job telling the story of what they’ve accomplished.

“I think maybe the president and his team and his allies have struggled,” Payne said. “And I think you’re hoping now that there’s a whole other story to tell, that one That Now there’s something that might go down better with his coalition members.”