Amnesty International’s claims that Ukraine is “harmful to the civilian population” are outrageous.

“Unless you live in a country that has been taken over by an occupier who is tearing it apart, you probably don’t understand what it’s like to condemn a defending army,” she said. posted on facebook announcing his resignation after seven years with the organization. “And there are no words in any language that can explain this to someone who has not experienced this pain.”

She also feared that the statement, prepared at the group’s headquarters and not by its Ukrainian branch, would be used and abused by the Kremlin. “The organization unintentionally created material that sounded like support for Russian narratives,” Ms. Pokalchuk said. “In an effort to protect civilians, this research has instead become a tool of Russian propaganda.”

The statement highlights the concerns raised by Ukrainian troops who are fighting in urban areas, one of the most destructive forms of warfare. In the five months since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the country’s cities have become the center of both offensive and defensive operations.