Amnesty International’s claims that Ukraine is “harmful to the civilian population” are outrageous.

The director of Amnesty International’s Ukraine office resigned on Friday in protest at a lengthy statement by the broader organization accusing Ukrainian soldiers of using war tactics that put civilians at risk.
In a so-called “expanded press release,” an international human rights group said on Thursday that “Ukrainian forces are endangering civilians by setting up bases and deploying weapon systems in populated residential areas, including schools and hospitals.”
The news of this statement sparked an internal discussion within Amnesty International and was met with widespread and near-universal condemnation in Ukraine, which was on the defensive against a far more powerful Russian army, devastating urban areas, torturing and killing thousands of civilians.
The press release said that the organization’s findings in no way justified the tactics of the Russian forces and that Amnesty International had previously documented Russian war crimes, but this was not enough to appease the organization’s critics, including its director in Ukraine, Oksana Pokalchuk.
“Unless you live in a country that has been taken over by an occupier who is tearing it apart, you probably don’t understand what it’s like to condemn a defending army,” she said. posted on facebook announcing his resignation after seven years with the organization. “And there are no words in any language that can explain this to someone who has not experienced this pain.”
She also feared that the statement, prepared at the group’s headquarters and not by its Ukrainian branch, would be used and abused by the Kremlin. “The organization unintentionally created material that sounded like support for Russian narratives,” Ms. Pokalchuk said. “In an effort to protect civilians, this research has instead become a tool of Russian propaganda.”
The statement highlights the concerns raised by Ukrainian troops who are fighting in urban areas, one of the most destructive forms of warfare. In the five months since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the country’s cities have become the center of both offensive and defensive operations.
Rules of war experts have said there is no prohibition against using schools, hospitals, museums and other public places as military command posts or bases, unless they are used for peaceful purposes.