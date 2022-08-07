Amnesty International’s assessments that Ukraine is “harming civilians” are outrageous

It was understood that between 30,000 and 40,000 of Lisichansk’s pre-war population of about 100,000 remained, so Ukrainian forces sometimes shared housing and other structures with civilians, many of whom hoped they would be defeated.

The Russians “bombed a school, a technical school, a Silpo store and much more,” said Mikhail, a resident of an apartment building in Lisichansk, who gave only his first name to avoid retribution. “Ukrainian military settlements are being bombed everywhere and everything is being destroyed.”

Russian officials say they did not attack civilian areas, but Ukrainian and international investigators say they have overwhelming evidence to the contrary. And Ukrainian politicians and human rights activists, as well as international scholars, argue that Ukrainian soldiers were mainly forced to defend the territory that was attacked by Russia.

“The complete absence of any positions, equipment, or at least one soldier near a school, hospital, kindergarten, church or museum will not protect them from attacks by Russian troops from the air, artillery, tanks, incendiary or cluster munitions,” said Roman Avramenko . – wrote on Facebook the director of the public organization TruthHounds, which investigates war crimes. “The presence of civilians has never prevented the Russians from attacking these objects.”

Others pointed to well-documented atrocities committed by the Russian army in urban areas.

“In hundreds of occupied cities, towns and villages, what we saw in Bucha, Irpin, Gostomel is happening right now,” said Olga Reshetilova of the Media Initiative for Human Rights, a Ukrainian human rights organization, referring to the suburbs of Kyiv that become synonymous with barbarism. “That’s why I don’t want the Ukrainian army to leave my city.”