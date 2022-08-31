New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

At the epicenter of the drug overdose crisis, teenagers in the US are getting the skills they need to avoid falling prey to cartels who are viciously targeting them with fentanyl-laced pills.

Kerry Blankenship, 17 years old, is one of those youngsters.

She told Fox News that she spent most of her childhood in foster care because her parents were addicted to drugs.

“I just saw them doing drugs,” she said, sitting on her bed in the barracks.

“It was hard to see my mom and dad go like that.”

‘Rainbow Fentanyl’ Is A Deliberate Attempt By Drug Traffickers To Increase Addiction Among Youth,’ DA Warns

In about a week, Blankenship will join more than 50 young adults as she graduates from the Mountaineer Challenge Academy, a 22-week volunteer program for at-risk youth.

Last week, the United States Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of West Virginia announced the discovery of the first batch of rainbow fentanyl in this part of the state.

The pills, which look like candy, are manufactured to be sold as oxycodone.

The DEA reports that Mexican drug cartels are turning their attention to American children — and the nationwide trend is growing.

“It drives me crazy. It makes me angry,” said Sen. R-West Va. Shelley Moore Capito said.

“What makes me angry is that we’re not stopping it at the border.”

Fentanyl crisis: Brandon Reed is one of many who have lost their lives to the deadly drug in Kentucky and across the US.

Capito blamed border policies for the pills that poisoned her state for years. According to CDC data, West Virginia has the highest overdose death rate.

Standing in the once-booming coal town of Montgomery, she said, it’s easy to see how drugs have taken hold and jobs have slipped away.

“We have people who can’t find a job, people who want to ease their pain, people who are in pain and people who are trying to find some relief,” Capito said.

Until something changes on the front lines along the U.S.-Mexico border, Capito said, she and other state leaders are focused on preventing addiction.

“We need to stop the desire, the need, the market for these drugs,” she said.

“They don’t care if they destroy anyone’s lives. It’s all about their money.”

Tools to Help Vulnerable Teens

Local businesses like Fruits of Labor are hiring at-risk youth or those in recovery.

And programs like the Mountaineer Challenge Academy are giving struggling and vulnerable teens the tools they need to make good choices.

It seems to be working.

When asked by Fox News what Blankenship would do after leaving the safety of her barracks, she said, “It’s best to keep your head up and focus on your road.”

“I hope she knows how much I’m trying for her,” the 17-year-old said of her 14-year-old sister.

That path may one day lead Blankenship to adopt her 14-year-old sister.

It was the only family she had.

And one day, she hopes to give her sister the childhood she lost – the one that was stolen from her.

“I hope she knows how much I’m trying for her,” Blankenship said, wiping away tears.

“I want her to be what she wants to be and who she is,” she added.