More than 50 House Republicans called on President Biden to undergo a cognitive test on Wednesday, as the president’s opponents and even some allies question his fitness for the job at 79 years old.

Fifty-four Republicans signed the letter to President Biden, led by Rep. Ronny Jackson, R-Texas. A similar letter spearheaded by Jackson in June 2021 had 13 co-signatories and a letter in February had 37 co-signatories.

In the latest letter, Republican Study Committee Chairman Jim Banks, R-Ind., and conference chair Elise Stefanik, RN.Y. And key members of the House Republican leadership, including conference vice chair Mike Johnson, R-La.

“We are writing to you again to express concern about your current cognitive status and to urge you to submit to a cognitive test immediately. We believe that all presidents, regardless of gender, age or political party, should follow the example set by the former president. Trump must have documented and demonstrated good mental abilities,” the letter said. .

“Even if you dismiss these claims as partisan political attacks, the left-leaning New York Times recently published an article detailing all of this in great detail,” the letter continues. “According to the New York Times, your recent public appearances have fueled increased scrutiny around your cognitive state.”

Jackson, a former White House physician, has been vocal in the GOP push for cognitive testing of Biden. The White House dismissed the effort as a publicity stunt.

“I honestly don’t care about Ronnie Jackson’s ‘look at me’ routine,” White House spokesman Andrew Bates told Fox News earlier this year in response to Jackson’s push for a presidential intelligence test. “But if you get any mail from Nick Rivera please don’t be a stranger.”

Bates’ “The Simpsons” character Dr. Referring to Nick Rivera – Dr. Known as Nick – he is a quack medical doctor with shady credentials.

A New York Times article referenced by Jackson’s letter cited a poll showing that most Democrats do not want Biden to be the party’s nominee in 2024. The most prominent reason for that, according to the poll: his age.

Meanwhile, Politico reported last month that Democrats are privately raising concerns about Biden’s age as he approaches octogenarian status. And Biden’s age is a “deep concern” for Democratic officials, the New York Times reported.

From the innocent, like saying the U.S. can tolerate “minor intrusions” into Ukraine from Russia, to the serious, like appearing to try to shake hands with someone who isn’t there, Biden often gets into verbal spats. The White House often needs it Take back the President’s statements As soon as he did them.

“The American people must have absolute confidence in their president, knowing that he or she is capable of fulfilling his or her duties as head of state and commander in chief,” the letter said, citing a cognitive test administered to former President Donald Trump while in office. “They deserve full transparency on the mental abilities of their supremely elected leader.”

Jackson told Fox News Digital that he sees the growing support for his latest letter on Biden’s mental state as a vindication of his earlier focus on the issue.

“I’ve been saying for a long time that there would come a time when I wasn’t the only one discussing Joe Biden’s cognitive decline. That time is now,” he said. “This isn’t a political issue, it’s a common sense one. If Joe Biden were as confident in his ability to pass a cognitive test as President Trump is, he could easily put his fellow Democrats’ fears to rest with this one simple test.”

Fox News’ Houston Keane contributed to this report.