New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

On National Bowling Day this year, Saturday, August 13, 2022, one charity is stepping up in a big way to help America’s veterans.

Bowlers to Veterans Link has raised more than $55 million for veterans over the decades – 80 years in total.

This year, it is donating $500,000 to a pro-veteran organization to help serve America’s veterans across the country.

This is four times the amount donated to the same cause last year.

Marine who lost an arm and both legs tells struggling vets to ‘reach out’ for help

“We are very grateful for the donation for our vets centers,” Jessica Schieffer of the National Association of State Veterans Homes said Saturday on “Fox & Friends Weekend.”

“It’s allowed us and enabled us to have recreational activities across the country. It allows veterans to reconnect with other veterans. [They can] overcome fears and achieve their goals,” she added.

Jonathan Spear of the same organization said, “The national association has 161 state homes across the country. Bowlers to Veterans Link has supported us for decades. We are introducing a new virtual reality program,” he added.

He said they’ve used it in Long Island, NY for the past five years and now they’re rolling it out nationally so more veterans can use it.

“People are generous, but you don’t have to be a bowler to donate.”

Speaking about this year’s donation, John Laspina of Bowlers to Veterans Link said of the program, “We have a great mission. The mission is to brighten the lives of veterans every day.”

“We promised – in 1942 – that none of us were there,” Laspina added.

“But it was an unbreakable promise and we never stopped,” he said, referring to the support provided to America’s vets.

“This year we’re giving $500,000 to a great cause — helping vets centers, helping state homes. And that’s something we’re going to continue.”

US military and vets with PTSD may struggle to recover

Speaking of what he called a “banner year,” he said, “People have been generous, but you don’t have to be a bowler to donate.”

“It goes to good people who have served our country,” he added.

Bowlers to Veterans Link (BVL) is a national nonprofit 501c3 charitable organization.

Click here to sign up for our lifestyle newsletter

It supports America’s veterans and active-duty servicemen and women through a variety of recreational therapy programs and services, which it says on its website “recover and boost morale to brighten their lives.”

The group “offers ‘extras’ that the government doesn’t fund.”

Click here to get the Fox News app

The National Association of State Veterans Homes (NASVH) has a primary mission, according to its website: “To promote and improve the care and quality of life of veterans and families in state veterans homes through education, networking and advocacy.”

To learn more about both organizations, watch the video at the top of this article Click here to access it.