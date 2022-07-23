New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

John Miller, founder of America’s VetDogs, appeared on “Fox & Friends Weekend” Saturday morning to discuss Shea, a 6-month-old Labrador retriever who is training to become a service dog for a lucky veteran or qualified first responder.

Volunteer Tom Rubing also attended the event to discuss the training process for the animals.

Puppies, once trained and 16-18 months old, are ready to pair with the right person.

Ivana Trump loved dogs – and her legacy of caring for animals will live on even after her death

“The biggest thing we do is socialize them,” Rubing said.

That socialization includes preparing animals to navigate everyday tasks like grocery shopping, traveling, going to the doctor’s office, and more.

Citi Field — the home field of Major League Baseball’s New York Mets in Queens, NY — “is a great training ground,” he added.

“Our mission is to help those who have served our country live with dignity and freedom.”

“We’re a national organization that provides service dogs to veterans and service dogs. Everything we do is free, so the partnership we have with the Mets, with Shea, is really vital,” he added.

“The best way to get to us is our website, VetDogs.org, and you can volunteer there, donate there — and if you need a service dog, you can apply there, too.”

The organization’s website explains that America’s VetDogs specializes in placing highly skilled service and guide dogs for individuals with physical injuries, PTSD, hearing problems, vision loss and seizures.

“Our mission,” the group says, “is to help those who have served our country honorably live with dignity and freedom.”

Benghazi legend Mark Geist introduces K9 service dog to fight veterans in NJ

The campus is located in Smithtown, New York.

Founded in 2003, America’s VetDogs explains that those who are experienced or first responders should check the information to see if they meet the organization’s eligibility requirements.

It lists the following requirements — as well as others — for eligibility.

You have served in any branch of the US Armed Forces for any length of time and received an honorable discharge.

You are a first responder with a work-related disability.

Eligibility requirements for a service dog include being able to meet the pet’s physical and emotional needs.

You are visually impaired or hearing impaired or physically disabled.

You can join our two-week training program and commit to our training program and schedule.

Families returning their pets to animal shelters due to rising rents and inflation: ‘Very sad’

You are dedicated to maintaining the dog’s training throughout the life of the team and can provide for the dog’s welfare, which runs about $100 per month.

You are able to meet the dog’s physical and emotional needs and have the right support system to do so if/when you are unable to do so yourself.

Click here to get the Fox News app

For more information, one can check out VetDogs.org.

All services are provided at no cost to the client – including the dog, Smithtown facilities, instruction and more.