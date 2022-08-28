New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Fox News political analyst Giano Caldwell and “America’s Most Wanted” host John Walsh are asking for the public’s help in finding any suspects involved in the June 24 slaying of Caldwell’s 18-year-old brother, Christian, in Chicago.

“My little brother, Christian Beeman, had a light in every room he walked into, but on June 24, 2022, in Chicago, Illinois … when that light was murdered,” Caldwell says in the PSA that will air in the room. Chicago area this week.

Walsh, whose son was brutally murdered in the 1980s, is helping to bring attention to Christian’s case.

“I’m John Walsh, the father of a murdered son, and I’ve been chasing fugitives for 40 years and asking people to make a difference,” the “America’s Most Wanted” host says in the PSA. “This family wants justice. We don’t need to know your name. You will get a reward.”

S. while out with friends. It’s been two months since Christian was shot on the 11400 block of Vincennes Ave.

Christian was one of three people shot that evening. Two other victims — a 31-year-old man and a 25-year-old woman not known to Christian — were injured, according to the Chicago Police Department.

“It’s been two months of hell. … As I think about it and reflect, I’m in tears,” Caldwell told Fox News Digital on Wednesday. “I still can’t believe my little brother was murdered. I think about him every day. I get calls from family members who call me to cry…regularly.”

Caldwell said his goal right now is to “bring justice” to Christian and use his platform to “bring justice to other victims of crime in Chicago,” but he later added that waiting for answers in his brother’s case is “a trap. Sadness. “

After the June 24 shooting, an unknown male suspect got into a black sedan and fled the scene eastbound, CPD said. The department has not shared any further updates since the incident occurred, but sources told Fox News that there is a possible suspect who has not yet been arrested.

Caldwell and his brother were two of nine siblings who grew up poor in Chicago. He has repeatedly criticized the city’s “soft-on-crime” policies that allow repeat offenders off the streets. Born in 2004, Christian was the youngest of nine siblings and just turned 18 this year. Caldwell previously told Fox News Digital that Christian and his other younger brothers are like his children because Caldwell is the father figure in their lives.

Christian was remembered for his smile, his love of friends and family, and his interest in sports, video games and music.

The 18-year-old’s family buried him in Oak Park Cemetery in July.

Cook County Crime Stoppers is offering a $15,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the suspect or suspects involved in the shooting.

Officials ask anyone with information to contact the CPD hotline at 800-535-STOP or 833-408-0069. Tips can also be emailed to TIPS@cookcountycrimestoppers.org.