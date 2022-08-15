New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

As the new school year begins, many children nationwide will experience their first day back at school without the need for masks or the first time in more than two years without Covid-related orders.

By the start of the new school year in 2021, about 75% of US schools will require masking for students or teachers, according to National Center for Education Statistics. Few schools now require masks.

But for many, the shadow of the Covid-19 pandemic remains. This is especially true in California, where schools have implemented some of the strictest COVID policies in the country. The state was also the last to reopen schools.

The Los Angeles Unified School District (LAUSD), which begins the new school year Monday, almost reinstated the mask mandate and testing over the summer but dropped it amid major pushback.

Chicago parents furious as city faces school bus driver shortage: ‘How is this going to work’

Several parents who spoke to Fox News Digital said they were relieved the mask mandate was lifted but said the impact of the last two-and-a-half years of Covid policies remains.

“The social, educational and emotional isolation of children in Los Angeles, especially in Los Angeles, from their peers has had detrimental effects, the likes of which we are only beginning to realize,” Daniella Bloom, whose children attend school in the Los Angeles area, told Fox News. Digital.

“When you take kids away from a seven-hour school day, where there are no sports and no social curriculum, they have no choice but to turn to their electronics,” Bloom said. “And there’s only darkness, because they’re already vulnerable and going through puberty and susceptible to a lot of groupthink and conformity.”

US CDC no longer recommends quarantine of students for COVID-19 exposure

Bloom said that introverted and perhaps anxious children used the mask as a way to hide from the world.

The masks, she said, “made them very comfortable not to be exposed to the world.”

Another parent, Christina Irwin, said her oldest son, who was in middle school when Covid hit, went from being a straight-A honors student to “getting all FS.”

“It was two years of wasted time,” Irwin said. “He literally wouldn’t care. And the thing I got was the teachers didn’t care. He’d show me on Zoom video, the teacher would be breaking spaghetti … and then another teacher would be changing a newborn’s diaper – just a little kid screaming in the background. So it’s about learning. was not favorable.”

Irwin said she is more optimistic about next year but added, “The fight is not over.”

Oregon District Administrator’s Email Shows Reluctance to Reopen Schools Before Implementing ‘Equity’ Agenda

Another parent in the Los Angeles area told Fox News Digital that she watched her children go down a “rabbit hole” of social isolation and depression during the pandemic.

“I was so scared that I would go into his room and he wouldn’t be with me anymore. He was so depressed. I remember he was so lonely because he was crying,” she said.

Another of her sons was struck down by Covid, ending his senior year and starting college at Chapman University in Orange County the next school year. But in his first semester, he was marred by depression and heavy drug use.

Lance Christensen, who is running for superintendent of public education and has five children of his own in public schools, said there was “disappointment and disappointment” when kids realized what they were missing.

San Diego school chief Stokes outraged for saying kids who don’t wear masks can’t stay home: ‘Really disturbing’

“Kids don’t start this — these long bouts of depression and despair — where they think, ‘If I can’t go back to school, if I can’t play baseball, if I can’t go to the homecoming dance, or if I can be in the school play. If not, finish playing my music to get that scholarship’ – the disappointment and frustration was quite dramatic,” he said.

Christensen told Fox News Digital that he’s seen “dozens and dozens of kids” in his own network whose depression and anxiety have skyrocketed.

“I personally know kids who have committed suicide. I know other kids who have attempted suicide in very dramatic ways,” he said.

Study results worse than expected as critics slam pandemic school closures: ‘told you so’

For the next few months and years, Christensen predicted that many districts and counties will continue to push back on Covid-related policies. He argued that a child who wanted to resume school normally and not be forced to follow further restrictions would “really have to push back.”

Recent studies show a decline in children’s well-being and mental health. According to a recent survey of California Public Policy InstituteMore than four in 10 parents say their children are falling behind academically.

Meanwhile, California’s enrollment has declined sharply due to the Covid quarantine. LAUSD, for example, says it cannot account for the 20,000 students missing from its roster, according to Adsource.

For now, many children and parents alike do not need comfortable masks. Another LA-area parent who wished to remain anonymous said she hoped schools would do more to build and build community.

“I think you’re going to find a lot of parents who are going to be very supportive and they’re going to try as much as they can to bring back that sense of community and do more things to socialize the kids because I think it’s going to help them with their academics and learning as well. … child development, ” she said.

Fauci blasted for ‘tone deaf’ joke of creating Covid-19 in his kitchen

She told Fox News Digital that when Los Angeles schools eliminated the mask requirement in the spring, she saw a big difference in her children’s health.

“(My son) said a few weeks ago, ‘I can’t believe this is what I’m missing out on,'” she said.

Irwin, who is running for the California Senate, said she is optimistic about next year but remains cautious. She predicted significant backlash if schools tried to reinstate Covid policies such as masking or daily testing.

“I’m going to tell you right now, it’s not going to work. It’s not going to work with parents. It’s not going to fly,” she said.

Click here to get the Fox News app

Meanwhile, Bloom vowed that parents will still go to school board meetings and fight against the latest Assembly bills “that could directly interfere with our ability to parent our own children.”

“The battle is definitely not over,” she said. “Someone has to do it, and California parents are certainly at the forefront of this.”