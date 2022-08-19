New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

This will cause a little wind in your hair.

Texas-based Hennessy Special Vehicles has revealed an open-top version of its Venom F5 supercar.

The Venom shares the F5 Roadster Coupe’s 1,817 hp twin-turbocharged 6.6-liter V8 and is designed to hit speeds in excess of 300 mph.

The roadster has a glass engine cover through which the monster motor can be seen.

Hennessey uses glass that was originally developed for jets and is engineered to withstand temperatures in excess of 1,000 F along with the air pressure generated at the vehicle’s maximum speed.

The interior continues the aviation theme with a yoke-style steering wheel, the top of which is cut away to provide a better view of its digital instrument cluster.

The chassis and removable roof panel are made mostly of carbon fiber composites, and the entire vehicle weighs less than 3,100 pounds.

The Venom F5 Roadster has yet to make a top speed run, but the coupe hit more than 271 mph in testing.

In keeping with the “3” theme, Hennessy will build just 30 Venom F5s during its production run at a cost of $3 million each.

The company only put 24 of the $2.1 million coupes up for order last year, and they’re all already spoken for.

Hennessy previously claimed the record for the world’s fastest convertible in 2016 with the Venom GT, the predecessor of the Venom F5, which hit 265.6 mph.