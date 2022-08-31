closer
Sofia Vergara spoke to Fox News Digital on the “America’s Got Talent” red carpet and said she could win AGT, sharing her favorite part of Sarah Hyland’s wedding.

“America’s Got Talent” judge Sofia Vergara She is confident that she will be a contestant and take home the $1 million cash prize if she reveals what her performance is.

“Everybody knows I’m going to be a ventriloquist,” Vergara told Fox News Digital on the red carpet at “America’s Got Talent.”

“I know. I’ve been doing it for years. I’ve been on ‘Modern Family’ for 11 years. I really know what I’m doing. I’m going to win. ‘AGT’ is going to win.”

Vergara also dished for “Modern Family” star Sarah Hyland’s wedding and shared her favorite part of weddings.

“It’s great. It’s fun. It’s like a little ‘Modern Family’ reunion,” she told Fox News Digital.

"America

(Getty Images)

Vergara shared her predictions about the acts she thinks will make it to the next round.

“Mike the comedian, and… rooting Heidi’s Golden Buzzer Maybe,” Vergara commented.

Comedian Mike E. Winfield was the talk of the “America’s Got Talent” red carpet Tuesday night among the judges.

"Everyone knew I was going to be a ventriloquist," Sofia Vergara tells Fox News Digital what her talent is as a contestant "America's Got Talent."

(Getty Images)

“I want the finals now,” Winfield expressed to Fox News Digital.

“America’s Got Talent” judge Howie Mandel called Winfield “the highlight of the night.”

Winfield said he was determined to win the grand prize and was eager to work with Mandel.

Meanwhile, “America’s Got Talent” judge and supermodel Heidi Klum hit the golden buzzer for 27-year-old singer Lily Mila from Hawaii when she auditioned for the first time in June.

"America

“America’s Got Talent” judges and hosts Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum, Terry Crews, Sofia Vergara and Simon Cowell.
(Getty Images)

Mila wrote an original song called “Daydreams” that shared her life story.

“I wrote this at a time when things were pretty good in my life,” she told the “America’s Got Talent” judges. “I was essentially living my daydreams.” I have a major label record deal, I have a publishing deal.”

“Then my life turned upside down, and my mom was diagnosed with cancer, and I became her full-time caretaker. I lost my record deal at the time, but I think that was somewhat of a blessing.”

“America’s Got Talent” Airs Tuesdays and Wednesdays on NBC.

Stephanie Giang-Paunon is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to stephanie.giang@fox.com and Twitter: @SGiangPaunon.